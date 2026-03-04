D.C. United Loan Midfielder Richie Aman to Loudoun United FC

Published on March 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United, has loaned midfielder Richie Aman to Loudoun United FC in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship through the end of the 2026 MLS season. The club has the ability to recall Aman at any point during the loan.

Aman was the eighth overall selection for the Black-and-Red in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft this past December, after D.C. United acquired the pick from the New England Revolution. Aman was a pre-signed senior and signed his contract with the league prior to the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. He signed a two-year contract through June 2027 with options for the 2027-28, 2028-29, and 2029-30 seasons.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent four years at the University of Washington from 2022 to 2025, scoring eight goals and recording 23 assists across 81 appearances. In his final season, Aman's 14 assists were tied for third-most in the NCAA, earning him Big Ten Midfielder of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team honors. Aman was also named a Semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy and helped the Huskies win their first-ever NCAA National Championship.

