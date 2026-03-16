Match Preview: LDN vs WCU

Published on March 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC hit the road for a midweek game tomorrow, March 17, taking on West Chester United SC in the First Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at YSC Sports in Wayne, PA.

The Matchup

The Red-and-White shift their focus from league play to the historic U.S. Open Cup, entering the tournament's 111th edition. Loudoun United looks to bounce back after a narrow 3-2 defeat in their USL Championship opener against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds last Saturday. Despite the result, the squad showed offensive promise, with Thor Úlfarsson and Sean Young both finding the back of the net.

Tomorrow's match is a familiar one. The two teams met in the first round of the 2025 tournament, where Loudoun United secured a hard-fought 3-2 road victory. West Chester United SC, representing USL League Two, enters the match as a formidable amateur opponent known for their consistent ability to challenge professional sides.

Loudoun United will need to remain disciplined defensively to avoid an early exit against a West Chester side that has historically been dangerous on their home turf. With the winner advancing to the Second Round on March 31, the stakes are high for Loudoun United to assert their professional status and begin a deep run cup.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the mindset heading into cup play:

"The U.S. Open Cup is a special competition with a lot of history. We know from last year that West Chester is a tough, well-organized team, especially at their home facility. It's a quick turnaround from Saturday, but our focus is entirely on our recovery and preparation to ensure we perform at our best tomorrow night."

Notes

This is the second consecutive year Loudoun United has drawn West Chester United in the First Round. Loudoun won the 2025 meeting 3-2.

This marks Loudoun United's fourth appearance in the U.S. Open Cup. The club's best run came in 2023 when they reached the Round of 32.

The winner of tomorrow's match will move on to the Second Round, currently scheduled for March 31.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup match against West Chester United SC kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 16, 2026

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