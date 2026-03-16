Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. San Ramon FC

Published on March 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising's three-match homestand continues in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against San Ramon FC (League for Clubs) at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on March 17 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

The midweek match marks Rising's 11th foray into the competition dating back to 2014, with the club looking to advance past the first round for an eighth straight campaign. 8-8-3 all-time in Open Cup matches, Rising has won at least one match in each of its last two Open Cup runs, advancing to the Round of 32 in 2025 and Round of 16 in 2024.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -  

WHAT: Phoenix Rising  vs  San Ramon FC 

WHEN: Tuesday, March 17 (7:00 p.m. PT) 

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium 

HOW TO WATCH:  U.S. Soccer YouTube channel, Rising Radio (English), 90MasRising (Spanish)

WHERE THINGS STAND

Rising earned its first point of the 2026 season on March 14, picking up a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC in the club's home opener at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Forward Ihsan Sacko gave Rising the lead in the 38th minute off an assist from midfielder Diego Gómez and Rising appeared set to secure all three points.

While Orange County equalized deep in stoppage time, Rising showed signs of a strengthening attack, finishing with 12 shots and holding its opponents scoreless for most of the match.

"We defended well, all the way  to  the 90th minute," midfielder JP Scearce said following the result. "Of course, just  a lapse of concentration in added time and  (Orange County)  punished us, which is a bit frustrating. We'll  take the point and get ready for Tuesday."

CONTINUED DEBUTS

One early thing of note for Rising has been the immediate impact of its offseason additions. Each of the seven players signed ahead of the 2026 season have already made their club debut through the opening two matches, with many earning starting minutes.

Goalkeeper Chituru Odunze received the start in goal the past two matches. Defenders Luke Biasi, Adrián Pelayo and Aleksandar Vukovic have all slotted into the back line. Further forward, midfielder Diego Gómez and forwards Juan Carvajal and Gunnar Studenhofft have seen minutes in attack. Notably, Gómez made his first club contribution with an assist against Orange County SC on March 14.

"We try to develop competition amongst the boys," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "The biggest part for me was the maturity that they showed as a group and as one and every day, looking to get better."

GET TO KNOW SAN RAMON

Founded in 1973, San Ramon FC (SRFC) is a non-profit soccer club based in the Bay Area city of San Ramon, California. 2026 marks the first time in the organization's first appearance in the competition in its 50-year history, securing a spot via the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Tournament in November 2025.

The qualifying match in November started with a free kick from The Olympic Club. San Ramon changed the narrative later in the game when Roberto Gonzalez scored a free kick, followed by a Carver Jensen goal which ultimately brought the team a 2-1 victory and a trip to Phoenix to face Rising in the First Round of the competition.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 16, 2026

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