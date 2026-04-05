Hartford Athletic Hangs with Miami FC, Grabs Point with Draw

Published on April 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







MIAMI, Fla. - In a United Soccer League Championship match that saw Miami FC own much of the possession, Hartford Athletic put together a scrappy effort to earn themselves a point by way of a 0-0 tie on Saturday afternoon.

With the draw, Athletic now sit at 2-0-3 overall in USL Championship play. Miami FC holds a 2-1-2 overall mark.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- As the teams felt one another out in the early going, the Boys in Green nearly struck in the 17th minute as Sebastian Anderson fired a rocket towards goal that was desperately turned away by goalkeeper Eloy Room.

- Miami FC nearly rippled twine in the 43rd minute with a hard shot up the middle. However, Antony Siaha stood tall in goal to keep the score deadlocked. In the 45th minute, Siaha stopped a header from crossing the goal line off of a corner kick.

- In a quiet second half, both teams battled it out with Miami FC almost breaking through in stoppage time. In the 93rd minute, Miami FC had a point-blank chance to crack Siaha but came up empty, keeping the score at zeros aside.

NOTEWORTHY

- Hartford owned advantages in both corner kicks (9-3) and shot attempts (12-9), respectively.

SERIES NOTES

- Heading into Saturday, Hartford was winners of four straight matchups between the two teams. They currently lead the all-time series, 6-5-2.

NEXT UP

- Hartford Athletic heads back to Trinity Health Stadium to host El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, April 11th.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 5, 2026

Hartford Athletic Hangs with Miami FC, Grabs Point with Draw - Hartford Athletic

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