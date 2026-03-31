Match Preview: Republic FC at Valley 559 FC (U.S. Open Cup)

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC vs. VLY (U.S. Open Cup Second Round)

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Clovis East Soccer Stadium (Clovis, CA)

Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network & Paramount+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

Since its inaugural 2014 season, the Indomitable Club has never lost in its first Open Cup match, a tradition that carries on in 2026. Entering into the tournament in the First Round for the first time ever due to a new competition format, the Indomitable Club earned a 2-0 win over amateur side El Farolito for the second straight year on March 18.

Republic FC controlled play on both ends of the pitch, but couldn't find the breakthrough until the added extra time. Forster Ajago headed in the opening goal in the 95th minute, assisted by Dominik Wanner, before blocking a goalkeeper clearance for an insurance goal in the 102nd.

The night also highlighted the club's homegrown talent as Sacramento natives Blake Willey, Da'vian Kimbrough, and Chibi Ukaegbu all featured in the starting lineup. Later in the match, Rohan Chivukula became the 17th academy player to play for the First Team in a competitive match as he helped close out the game as a 90th minute substitute. Including Chivukula, five players have signed USL Academy contracts this year, providing a unique opportunity for them to train and compete with the First Team as well as academy matches.

An earlier-than-usual Open Cup entry has led to a busy early-season schedule. The team now heads into its second stretch of three games in eight days over the last month. Add in international call-ups for Mayele Malango and Da'vian Kimbrough, as well as Second Round suspension for Mark-Anthony Kaye, Head Coach Neill Collins will need to rely on the depth of his roster to get through the week.

To help prepare for this stretch, the club has brought in reinforcements. Forward Brandon Cambridge and midfielder Sergio Rivas have signed 25-day contracts and will both be available for selection on Tuesday.

Know Your Opponent - Valley 559 FC

Fresno-based Valley 559 FC heads into Tuesday's match after securing its first-ever Open Cup win in a First Round upset over USL League One side AV Alta earlier this month. Despite having only 31% of the possession, Valley 559 took advantage of its opportunities, putting an impressive seven shots on target. The decisive moment came in the 65th minute. A long clearance reached former Sac State Hornet Michael Gonzalez for a big cross from the right. On the back post, Quincy Amarikwa - a UC Davis graduate and former MLS player - dove in for the header and punched Valley's ticket to the next round.

Despite entering this year's tournament in the amateur division, 559's roster features experienced players from across the American soccer landscape. Defender Elijah Martin has nearly 150 USL appearances to his name, while captain Jose Carrera-Garcia's resume includes stints with Forward Madison, CV Fuego, Chattanooga, and LV Lights, as well as two years in Mexico with Celaya.

The UPSL side is led by Head Coach Milton Blanco, who began his coaching journey after a 17-year career in USL and MLS. A Fresno native, Blanco has been an important figure in the growth of soccer in the Central Valley. In 2022 he joined Central Valley Fuego's technical staff under current Republic FC Assistant Coach Martín Vásquez before taking over as Head Coach after Vásquez's departure in 2023. That year, Blanco led Fuego to an impressive 4-1 Open Cup upset over El Paso Locomotive before suffering a Third Round defeat against a Republic FC side that was on its way to a historic Cup run.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 30, 2026

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