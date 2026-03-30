Match Preview: RIC vs LDN

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC travels south this Wednesday, April 1, for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff against the Richmond Kickers in the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Matchup

The Red-and-White head back on the road for a regional matchup against the Richmond Kickers, with a place in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup on the line.

Loudoun United advanced to the Second Round following a strong showing in their opening match of the tournament, demonstrating composure and attacking quality in a knockout setting. Now, the challenge shifts to maintaining that level in a hostile away environment against a familiar in-state opponent.

Richmond enters the match representing USL League One and will look to capitalize on home-field advantage. The Kickers have historically embraced their role in the Open Cup, often proving difficult to break down while playing with energy and urgency in front of their supporters.

For Loudoun, the focus will be on managing the tempo early and avoiding the kind of lapses that can prove costly in a single-elimination format. The group has continued to grow in confidence in recent weeks, and Wednesday presents another opportunity to build momentum while advancing in one of the oldest competitions in American soccer.

With progression on the line, expect a competitive and physical contest as both sides look to take control and punch their ticket to the next round.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on facing Richmond in the U.S. Open Cup:

"Cup matches are always challenging, especially away from home against a side that's going to be organized and motivated. Richmond will make it difficult, and we know we'll have to be at our best. The group has responded well in preparation, and it's about bringing the right mentality, staying disciplined, and taking our opportunities when they come. We're looking forward to the challenge and the chance to move on to the next round."

Notes

Pacifique Niyongabire became the 170th player to play for the Red-and-White in their weekend's match against Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Bolu Akinyode appeared in his 275th USL Championship Regular Season match over the weekend against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Loudoun United won their only other match up against Richmond Kickers on April 17, 2024 in a 5-4 penalty shootout win.

How Can I Follow the Match?

Wednesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Richmond Kickers kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available on Paramount+.

Follow Loudoun United FC

To keep up with news and information on the team, follow @loudoununitedfc on X and Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.