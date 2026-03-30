All-In for $1 Million: Detroit City FC Enters TST's Inaugural Mixed Tournament

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC today announced that the club will enter a mixed-gender team in the inaugural TST Mixed competition, a seven-a-side, winner-take-all tournament featuring a $1 million prize and some of the biggest names in world football. The event will be played May 27-June 1, 2026, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, alongside TST's established men's and women's tournaments.

The Soccer Tournament (TST) is a high-stakes 7v7 festival that brings together professional clubs, former internationals, creators, and grassroots standouts on a reduced-size pitch, with matches decided by a "Target Score Time" finish in which every game must end on a goal. For 2026, TST has added "TST Mixed," a 16-team bracket in which men's and women's players share one roster and alternate on and off the field by quarter, joining the existing $1 million men's and $1 million women's competitions.

Detroit City's mixed squad will be built around a core of experienced players and club alumni from both the men's and women's programs, emphasizing small-sided experience, work-rate, and the club's trademark defensive edge. Center back Stephen Carroll and veteran fullback Matt Sheldon are the first players announced for the men's contingent and will serve as on-field leaders for Le Rouge's 7v7 group in Cary. Additional men's and women's signings will be announced in the coming weeks as the club finalizes a 14-player roster designed specifically for TST's unique format.

"Entering TST Mixed is a natural step for our club," said David Dwaihy, Detroit City FC Chief of Soccer Development. "TST has quickly become one of the most entertaining events on the soccer calendar, and the mixed tournament aligns perfectly with our belief that men and women should share a true pathway to platform at the highest levels.

"With leaders like Stephen Carroll and Matt Sheldon on board and more announcements to come from both sides of the club, we're excited to put a Detroit-built roster on the field in Cary and compete for a million dollars."

"I've watched TST from afar and always thought its format fits the mentality we've built in Detroit," said defender Stephen Carroll. "The field is smaller, the games are faster, and with the target-score ending you can't ever switch off- those are the kinds of challenges our group loves."

"It will be special to represent City alongside the women's side on the same roster, in the same competition, chasing the same prize," Carroll said. "We want to show people what Detroit City football looks like in 7v7."

Tournament details and fan information

TST 2026 will run from Wednesday, May 27 through Monday, June 1 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C., with three separate $1 million competitions for men, women, and mixed teams. Fans can learn more about the event, ticketing, and the full field of teams by visiting TST's official site and following The Soccer Tournament on social media.

Detroit City FC will share group-stage opponents, full TST Mixed roster details, and viewing information once they are confirmed by tournament organizers.







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