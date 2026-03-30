Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Virginia Dream FC

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The rapid-fire succession of matches keeps coming at the Hounds, who will play on three days rest for the second time in a row when they host Virginia Dream FC on Tuesday in the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

On the line is a spot in the Round of 32 - to be played April 14-15 - which will be when MLS teams enter the competition. The Hounds have advanced to the Round of 32 in each of the past three editions of the cup, beginning with their quarterfinal run in 2023.

The Hounds are coming off back-to-back wins - one in the cup against Steel City FC and the last in the league against Sporting Jacksonville - but the team will need to be on its guard against Virginia Dream, an upset-minded team out of the fourth-tier United Premier Soccer League that got to this point with a 2-1 victory over Carolina Core, a team out of third-tier MLS Next Pro.

More rotation in the Hounds side is to be expected to keep legs fresh with a Saturday trip to Indy Eleven completing a four matches in 10 days stretch. That leaves it yet to be determined who will lead the lines amongst Albert Dikwa, coming off his first brace since returning to the Hounds; Sam Bassett, he of the Goal of the Week nominee; Charles Ahl, a scorer in the Open Cup First Round; or any of the other attacking options at Rob Vincent's disposal.

The opening five matches of the season have provided a little culture shock for fans accustomed to the team's low-scoring ways on the way to last year's title. Vincent wants to see tighter defensive play after conceding 10 goals in the first five matches, but the Hounds have shown more attacking impetus, as well, with nine goals scored and three wins from five in all competitions.

Virginia Dream, on the other hand, has only its First Round match to show thus far, as the Spring UPSL season doesn't begin until mid-April. That doesn't mean they're an unknown quantity, however, as their squad in the win over Carolina included former Hounds defender Mike DeShields and another longtime USL Championship veteran, Anderson Asiedu.

The Dream rallied from a goal down to win their match, with former Loudoun United man Zoumana Diarra tying the match before the game winner by Akingbolahan Akinkoye, who last faced the Hounds with the Maryland Bobcats in the 2023 Open Cup.

All seats for Tuesday's match are $15 general admission, and they can be purchased at Ticketmaster or at the Highmark Stadium Box Office. Parking in the West Lot also will have a reduced rate of $10.

The match will stream live on Paramount+, and the Hounds' partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 will have the radio call in Spanish.

Match Info

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round

Riverhounds vs. Virginia Dream FC

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Not available

Streaming: Paramount+

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #PITvVIR and #USOC2026







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 30, 2026

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