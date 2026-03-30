Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Chris-Kévin Nadje on Loan from Eredivisie Club Feyenoord
Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announce today that the club has acquired attacking midfielder Chris-Kévin Nadje on loan from top-tier Eredivise club Feyenoord, pending league and federation approval.
"Joining MBFC represents an important opportunity for me to grow, contribute to an ambitious project and fully commit myself to a team that shares strong values," said Chris-Kévin Nadje. "I look forward to bringing my qualities to the team and starting this new adventure."
Nadje, 24, signed for Feyenoord in June 2024 and made his debut soon after on August 25 versus Sparta Rotterdam. He recorded appearances in both the Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League during his first season in the Netherlands. During his time with the first-team, Nadje was coached by current Feyenoord head coach, former premier league champion and icon, Robin Van Persie. This acquisition presents Monterey Bay as a premier global destination for elite talent, reinforcing the club's ambition, reputation, and ability to attract the game's very best.
"Bringing Chris-Kevin Nadje into Monterey Bay FC is a massive statement for us as a club, he's a player who's been developed at one of the top environments in Europe while competing in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord and gained experience on the Champions League stage," said Jordan Stewart, head coach for Monterey Bay FC. "What really excites me is his quality on the ball. He's calm under pressure and possess the ability to unlock defensive structures with a single pass or moment of creativity to help change the game. For us it's not just about adding talent but also adding intelligence, composure, and a player who understands the rhythm of football at the highest level."
Feyenoord is the Netherlands third-winningest club having won 16 Eredivise league titles, one European Cup (UEFA Champions League), two UEFA Cups (Europa League), 14 KNVB Cups and have been winners of the Johan Cruyff Shield five times throughout the course of their club history. They have produced and signed some of the most notable players in the history of soccer with the likes of Coen Moulijn, Robin Van Persie, Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit and more.
Prior to joining Monterey Bay FC, Nadje began the 2025-26 season on loan and made seven appearances for Excelsior Rotterdam, who also play in the Eredivisie. The Cote d'Ivoire international, has represented his nation at the U-23 level. His contract with Feyenoord is currently signed through 2028.
NAME: Chris-Kévin Nadje
POSITION: Midfielder
AGE: 24
HEIGHT: 6'3"
DATE OF BIRTH: August 14, 2001
HOMETOWN: Abidjan, Ivory Coast
NATIONALITY: Ivory Coast/France
PREVIOUS CLUB: Feyenoord
TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay have acquired Chris-Kévin Nadje on loan on March 30, 2026.
The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of March 30 is listed alphabetically as follows:
Goalkeepers: Ciaran Dalton, Fernando Delgado
Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Andres O'Neal, Stuart Ritchie, Abdel Talabi
Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Sebastian Lletget, Giorgi Lomtadze, Chris-Kévin Nadje, Ryuga Nakamura, Adrian Rebollar, Nick Ross, Angel Villasana
Forwards: Djimon Anderson, Riley Bidois, Omari Glasgow, Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 30, 2026
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Virginia Dream FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Chris-Kévin Nadje on Loan from Eredivisie Club Feyenoord - Monterey Bay FC
- Hounds Academy Welcomes AFFC Players - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Battery Head to Charlotte for U.S. Open Cup Second Round on Tuesday - Charleston Battery
- Orange County SC in First Place with 1-0 Win over Oakland Roots SC - Orange County SC
- All-In for $1 Million: Detroit City FC Enters TST's Inaugural Mixed Tournament - Detroit City FC
- Gallagher to Present LSC Match vs. Louisville City FC in Second Round of U.S. Open Cup - Lexington SC
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Chris-Kévin Nadje on Loan from Eredivisie Club Feyenoord
- Monterey Bay Falls, 1-0, to the Las Vegas Lights in Vegas
- Monterey Bay Football Club Present Monterey Bay Sirens as the Official Name of their new USL W Club
- Monterey Bay Visit Sin City in Search of Their First Win of the 2026 Season
- Monterey Bay FC's Wesley Leggett Scores his First Goal to Award MBFC Their First Point in Sacramento