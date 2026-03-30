Monterey Bay Football Club Acquired Chris-Kévin Nadje on Loan from Eredivisie Club Feyenoord

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announce today that the club has acquired attacking midfielder Chris-Kévin Nadje on loan from top-tier Eredivise club Feyenoord, pending league and federation approval.

"Joining MBFC represents an important opportunity for me to grow, contribute to an ambitious project and fully commit myself to a team that shares strong values," said Chris-Kévin Nadje. "I look forward to bringing my qualities to the team and starting this new adventure."

Nadje, 24, signed for Feyenoord in June 2024 and made his debut soon after on August 25 versus Sparta Rotterdam. He recorded appearances in both the Eredivisie and UEFA Champions League during his first season in the Netherlands. During his time with the first-team, Nadje was coached by current Feyenoord head coach, former premier league champion and icon, Robin Van Persie. This acquisition presents Monterey Bay as a premier global destination for elite talent, reinforcing the club's ambition, reputation, and ability to attract the game's very best.

"Bringing Chris-Kevin Nadje into Monterey Bay FC is a massive statement for us as a club, he's a player who's been developed at one of the top environments in Europe while competing in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord and gained experience on the Champions League stage," said Jordan Stewart, head coach for Monterey Bay FC. "What really excites me is his quality on the ball. He's calm under pressure and possess the ability to unlock defensive structures with a single pass or moment of creativity to help change the game. For us it's not just about adding talent but also adding intelligence, composure, and a player who understands the rhythm of football at the highest level."

Feyenoord is the Netherlands third-winningest club having won 16 Eredivise league titles, one European Cup (UEFA Champions League), two UEFA Cups (Europa League), 14 KNVB Cups and have been winners of the Johan Cruyff Shield five times throughout the course of their club history. They have produced and signed some of the most notable players in the history of soccer with the likes of Coen Moulijn, Robin Van Persie, Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit and more.

Prior to joining Monterey Bay FC, Nadje began the 2025-26 season on loan and made seven appearances for Excelsior Rotterdam, who also play in the Eredivisie. The Cote d'Ivoire international, has represented his nation at the U-23 level. His contract with Feyenoord is currently signed through 2028.

NAME: Chris-Kévin Nadje

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 6'3"

DATE OF BIRTH: August 14, 2001

HOMETOWN: Abidjan, Ivory Coast

NATIONALITY: Ivory Coast/France

PREVIOUS CLUB: Feyenoord

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay have acquired Chris-Kévin Nadje on loan on March 30, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of March 30 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ciaran Dalton, Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Zackery Farnsworth, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Andres O'Neal, Stuart Ritchie, Abdel Talabi

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Sebastian Lletget, Giorgi Lomtadze, Chris-Kévin Nadje, Ryuga Nakamura, Adrian Rebollar, Nick Ross, Angel Villasana

Forwards: Djimon Anderson, Riley Bidois, Omari Glasgow, Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 30, 2026

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