Hounds Academy Welcomes AFFC Players

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds Development Academy (RDA) will expand its presence in North Huntingdon by welcoming players and families from Allegheny Force Football Club (AFFC) into the Riverhounds pathway beginning with the 2026-27 season.

This transition reflects a shared commitment to providing players with the strongest possible developmental environment and long-term opportunities within the game.

"This is really about continuing to strengthen the player experience in North Huntingdon," Riverhounds Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "AFFC has built a great community, and our focus is on honoring that while providing players and families with a clear pathway and a high-quality environment to continue their development."

Players currently participating with AFFC will remain on their teams through the remainder of the current season. The transition into the RDA will take place ahead of the 2026-27 season, allowing for continuity and a smooth, well-supported process for all families.

The RDA, the official youth development arm of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Pittsburgh Riveters, is committed to delivering a professional, player-centered environment focused on long-term growth. This expansion reinforces that commitment in its existing North Huntingdon location, with an emphasis on coaching quality, development standards and overall experience.

"Our priority is to make this a positive and seamless transition," Visser added. "We want AFFC families to feel welcomed, supported and confident in the environment their players are stepping into."

RDA North Huntingdon tryout details are available at https://www.riverhounds.com/north-huntingdon-tryouts/.







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