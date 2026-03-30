Gallagher to Present LSC Match vs. Louisville City FC in Second Round of U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and Gallagher are teaming up to present LSC's Second Round U.S. Open Cup match vs. Louisville City FC on Wednesday, April 1 at Lexington SC Stadium.

Gallagher is a leading global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firm founded in 1927. For nearly a century, the organization has helped businesses and communities tackle the future with confidence through its commitment to service.

"We're proud to partner with Lexington Sporting Club as the presenting sponsor of such a meaningful in-state matchup," said Bryan Raisor, branch president of Gallagher Lexington. "The Lexington-Louisville rivalry represents passion, teamwork, and community - values that strongly reflect who we are at Gallagher. This match is an exciting opportunity to celebrate Kentucky soccer while supporting the city and people we're committed to serving."

The quintessential Bluegrass rivalry marks the second Lexington vs. Louisville meeting of the 2026 season, adding another chapter to the growing rivalry. With this edition taking place in U.S. Open Cup play, its win or go home.

"We're incredibly grateful to Gallagher for their continued support of Lexington Sporting Club since the very beginning," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for LSC. "Having a business that has believed in LSC from day one and continues to invest in our growth means a great deal to our club. We're also excited to have them as the presenting sponsor for the U.S. Open Cup match against Louisville City FC. It's a great way to celebrate not just a rivalry, but the strength of a partnership that continues to make an impact both on and off the pitch."

Lexington vs. Louisville, presented by Gallagher, kicks off from Lexington SC Stadium Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The match will also stream live on Paramount+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.