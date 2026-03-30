Republic FC Adds Roster Depth, Signs Brandon Cambridge and Sergio Rivas to 25-Day Contracts

Published on March 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Republic FC announced today the club has signed Brandon Cambridge and Sergio Rivas to 25-day contracts, pending league and federation approval. Both will be available for selection on March 31 when the club faces Valley 559 in the Second Round of the Open Cup.

"We're excited to add Brandon and Sergio to the group," said Republic FC President & General Manager Tim Holt. "They'll help fortify the roster as we continue to manage player workload and recovery, two cup competitions and league play early in the calendar year."

Cambridge has spent the last three seasons in the Charlotte FC system. After coming up through the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, his homegrown rights were acquired by Charlotte, where he signed his first contract in 2022. He would go on to make 22 appearances for the first team and secured a brace in just his fourth MLS match. He also featured for Charlotte's MLS NEXT Pro team Crown Legacy, scoring the team's first-ever goal in 2023. The 6'0" forward had a standout collegiate career at the University of Portland, and in 2022 led the conference in goals and was named the WCC Offensive Player of the Year.

Rivas was selected 26th overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by the San Jose Earthquakes and later signed with their USL affiliate Reno 1868 FC. Across two seasons in Reno, he added four goals and four assists in 33 appearances. In 2020, Rivas returned to his native Albuquerque to play for New Mexico United and played a key role in the Black & Yellow's rise up the league power rankings. Playing mainly as an attacking midfielder, he tallied 17 goals and 11 assists in nearly 150 appearances during his five-season stint with the club.

Republic FC heads to Fresno for the second round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Indomitable Club takes on amateur side Valley 559 FC at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 from Clovis East High School. The match will be streamed live on CBS Golazo Network and Paramount+. The Quails will return to league plan on Saturday night, April 4, to host Phoenix Rising FC in USL League play. Tickets for the match are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.

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TRANSACTION: Republic FC signed Brandon Cambridge and Sergio Rivas to 25-day contracts.

Brandon Cambridge

Position: Forward

Jersey Number: 23

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 178 lbs.

Birthdate: February 2, 2002

Age: 24

Hometown: New York, New York

Nationality: United States, Canada

Last Club: FK Cukaricki (Serbian SuperLiga)

How Acquired: Free Agent

Sergio Rivas

Position: Midfielder

Jersey Number: 30

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 170 lbs.

Birthdate: October 3, 1997

Age: 28

Hometown: Parral, Mexico

Nationality: Mexico

Last Club: New Mexico United

How Acquired: Free Agent







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