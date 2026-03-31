San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Tiago Suarez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following his performance in the team's 2-0 win over Lexington SC.
Saurez put on a brilliant defensive display in his first USL Championship start this season to help SAFC post its fourth consecutive shutout across all competitions. The New England Revolution loanee registered nine clearances and three tackles, including a goal-saving slide in the 81st minute to keep Lexington off the board, while completing 39 of 44 passes.
The 20-year-old becomes the sixth SAFC player to earn weekly honors in the first month of the season.
San Antonio FC returns to U.S. Open Cup play this week, hosting FC Tulsa Wednesday, April 1 at Toyota Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on Paramount+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 4
GK - Felipe Rodriguez, Miami FC
D - Ousman Jabang, New Mexico United
D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC
D - Tiago Suarez, San Antonio FC
M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Valentin Noël, New Mexico United
M - Sebastian Cruz, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Blaine Ferri, Lexington SC
F - Dayonn Harris, New Mexico United
F - Albert Dikwa, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
F - Arney Rocha, Miami FC
Coach - Gastón Maddoni, Miami FC
Bench - Sebastian Mora-Mora (ELP), Adrian Diz Pe (HFD), Michel Benitez (SAC), Amando Moreno (ELP), Aaron Molloy (LEX), Khori Bennett (COS), Sadat Anaku (HFD)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026
- Cruz Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy Receive Week 4 Team of the Week Honors - Lexington SC
- Michel Benitez Earns Week 4 Team of the Week Bench Selection - Sacramento Republic FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
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Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- San Antonio FC Downs Lexington Sc, 2-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Lexington SC 3/29/26
- San Antonio FC Forward Christian Sorto Named to U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round
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