Lexington Hosts LouCity in Second-Round U.S. Open Cup Clash

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - For the second time in 26 days, Kentuckians will be treated to a LEX vs. LOU match at Lexington Sporting Club Stadium. This time, it is win-or-go-home with the match taking place in the Second Round of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup.

The two previously met to kick off the USL Championship season March 6. Aaron Molloy opened the scoring early, but two second-half scores from Louisville cemented Lexington's fate.

Since that match, Lexington has posted a 1W-1L-1D record with two clean sheets. LSC is one of seven clubs to already log multiple shutouts this season.

Both clubs, of course, won their First-Round matchups in this season's U.S. Open Cup.

Lexington beat Flower City Union 9-0 for the largest margin of victory by any club in the round. Its nine goals were also the most scored in a single match in club history.

Nick Firmino notched a brace in the contest, while Molloy, Marcus Epps, Xavier Zengue, Phillip Goodrum, Blaine Ferri, Tarik Scott and Malik Henry-Scott all made their way on the score sheet as well.

LouCity took care of business against Southern Indiana FC in 2-0 fashion. Tola Showunmi accounted for all of Louisville's scoring.

Sixteen MLS clubs enter the tournament in the Third Round, meaning every club that advances through the Second Round is guaranteed an MLS opponent. Eight MLS clubs have been selected to host, while eight will travel.

Should Lexington beat Louisville and advance, they will take on an MLS opponent in regular season play for the first time in club history.

Friendly reminder - Lexington beat two MLS clubs, Nashville SC and Orlando City SC, during the 2026 preseason.

LEX vs. LOU: Round 2 kicks off from Lexington SC Stadium Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING LOUCITY

Louisville enters play as the only club in the USL Championship to win four matches. The only other club with an unblemished record is the Tampa Bay Rowdies, who sit on nine points after three outings.

Last time out, the side became the first organization in league history to reach 200 wins.

LouCity's 11 goals lead the USL Championship to begin the 2026 season, as do its nine assists. Eight players have scored, led by Aiden McFadden and Jansen Wilson with two apiece.

Additionally, 10 players in the league have logged multiple assists this season - four play for City (Ray Serrano, Chris Donovan, Jansen Wilson and Taylor Davila).

STAT OF THE MATCH

With a goal, Aaron Molloy or Phillip Goodrum would become the second player to score twice in the Lexington vs. Louisville fixture, joining the visitors' Jake Morris.

HOW TO WATCH

The best way to catch the rivalry is at Lexington Sporting Club Stadium. Secure your tickets to the match below.

For fans unable to attend, the match will stream live on Paramount+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

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