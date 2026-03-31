Brace Lands Dikwa on Team of the Week

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Coming off a two-goal performance, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Albert Dikwa was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 4, the league announced this afternoon.

Dikwa found the net on each side of halftime in the Hounds' 3-2 win Saturday over Sporting Jacksonville, scoring from open play in the seventh minute and converting from the penalty spot in the 50th minute as the Hounds raced out to a 3-0 lead. The goals were his second and third of the season and bring his total in a Riverhounds jersey to 40 across all competitions, the second-most in club history.

In addition to the goals, Dikwa had one chance created and won possession a team-high sharing five times while also winning a pair of free kicks leading the line. It is Dikwa's first Team of the Week honor this season after landing on the league's Best 11 four times in 2023, his last year with the Hounds when he won Championship Player of the Year.

Dikwa and the Hounds are back on the field tonight in the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, when they will host Virginia Dream FC out of the UPSL at 7 p.m.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 31, 2026

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