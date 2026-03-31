Hartford Athletic Signs Young Phenom Abdullah Taofeek

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced the signing of 18-year-old phenom Abdullah Taofeek to its roster Tuesday afternoon ahead of their pivotal U.S. Cup Open second round matchup at Rhode Island FC on Wednesday night.

Taofeek, a 6'2" left-footed forward, comes to Athletic from Grassrunners FC of the N-Youth League Cup (NYLC). In ten matches this season, the Nigeria native has potted seven goals and added an assist.

Taofeek's dominant ability on offense has helped Grassrunners FC to a 16-3-2 overall record in NYLC play this season, good for first place in the South-West Conference.

"Abdullah is a talented young forward with a great combination of work rate and technical skill. He is coming to us from one of the very top development programs in Nigeria," said Hartford Athletic General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "We expect it to take some time to settle as he has just turned 18 last month but we can't wait to see him become a meaningful part of our attack through the summer months and beyond."

Abdullah and Harford Athletic head to Pawtucket, Rhode Island to face Rhode Island FC in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 1st, at 7:00 p.m.







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