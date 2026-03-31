Fueling the Green & Blue: Hartford Athletic Announces Renewal of Partnership with Paleovalley

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic is excited to announce the renewal of its kind partnership with health food company Paleovalley. The partnership, started last October, has been crucial in supplying Hartford Athletic with the fuel they need to succeed. In addition to being our front of training kit sponsor, the  family-owned company will continue playing an important part in fueling this season's team by providing protein bars for the Boys in Green. 

Paleovalley is known for its commitment to real, whole-food ingredients and uncompromising quality standards. Every product is thoughtfully sourced, free from unnecessary additives, and crafted to deliver functional nutrition in its most natural form. The brand partners with farmers who prioritize regenerative agriculture and ethical practices, reinforcing a shared commitment to long-term health for both people and the planet.

From gut-friendly protein powders and naturally fermented beef sticks, to superfood packed supplements, Paleovalley offers a range of products designed to fuel active lifestyles at every level.

"We've loved being part of Hartford Athletic's journey and seeing firsthand the level of commitment this team brings every day," said Kellie Parkerson, Director of Marketing at Paleovalley. "For us, this partnership goes beyond just fueling performance-it's about supporting athletes with real food they can trust and being part of something bigger than themselves. We're excited to continue building on that momentum this season."







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