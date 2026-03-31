Hartford Athletic Visit Rhode Island FC for U.S. Open Cup Second Round Matchup
Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Hartford Athletic travel to Pawtucket, Rhode Island to take on Rhode Island FC in their second-round matchup of the U.S. Open Cup, taking place on Wednesday, April 1st, at 7:00 p.m.
HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. RHODE ISLAND FC
WHEN: Wednesday, April 1st, 7:00 PM
WHERE: Centreville Bank Stadium, Pawtucket, RI
HOW TO WATCH: Paramount+
RIVALRY RENEWED
These two clubs meet each other three times this season. This particular matchup, the first between the two teams this season, will decide which club will be advancing further into the U.S. Open Cup tournament while eliminating the other. In five previous matchups, the two squads have tied each other three times and handed each other identical 3-0 losses in the others. Hartford most recently defeated Rhode Island FC by a 3-0 score in USL Championship play last season, meaning their inner-region rival, who comes into the match winless in their last two, will be defending home turf with something to prove this go-around.
SCORING PLENTY
Hartford has been shut out just once this season and has scored two or more goals in each of their other four tilts. Their seven goals in four USL Championship matches tie them for second overall in the league while their nine goals through five games this season marks the most to start a season for Athletic since 2020. On the other side, Rhode Island FC has scored eight times through four games in 2026 and posted a 4-0 win over CD Faialense in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup. Hartford will need to wear their best boots in the Ocean State if they want to advance to the next round of the U.S. Cup Open.
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