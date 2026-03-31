Sporting JAX Announces New Game against Sarasota Paradise Ahead of League Wide Schedule Adjustment

Published on March 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced a schedule change to its Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Sarasota Paradise. The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 13, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch.

The adjustment follows USL League One's league-wide schedule updates after the withdrawal of South Georgia Tormenta FC's professional team from USL League One. As part of those changes, Sporting JAX's previously scheduled July 11 USL Cup match against South Georgia Tormenta FC has been replaced with the May 13 matchup against Sarasota Paradise.

Sporting JAX will continue to communicate any additional updates related to the league-wide schedule changes as they become available. Tickets for the May 13 USL Cup match and all Sporting JAX men's matches are available at www.sportingjax.com.







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