Baker Mayfield, Jalen Williams, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Become Investors in OKC for Soccer

Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

OKC Energy FC News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - OKC for Soccer and Echo Investment Capital announced today the addition of NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, NBA champion and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams and Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to its investment group for the organization's USL Championship club and downtown stadium district developed by Echo.

Echo's Connective Capital model, developed by founding partner and CEO Christian Kanady, is assembling a coalition of athletes, operators, and community leaders to build a sustainable, world-class soccer club in Oklahoma City. Mayfield, Williams, and McLaughlin-Levrone join fellow athlete investors Russell Westbrook, Jozy Altidore, and Nik Bonito along with strategic investments by cultural entrepreneur Nick Gross and the Chickasaw Nation.

"This is a defining moment for Oklahoma City," said Kanady. "We have always believed sports can be a catalyst for community and economic growth, and to have athletes of this caliber put their names and capital behind that vision is extraordinary. Jalen, Baker, and Sydney each bring a unique platform and an authentic belief in what we are building here. Together with Russell and Jozy, this investor roster reflects a level of conviction in Oklahoma City's future you rarely see assembled around a single project."

Oklahoma City's new professional soccer team, set to begin play in the USL Championship in 2028, will be the anchor tenant of the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium. Funded by Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 initiative, the venue serves as the centerpiece of Echo's real estate development integrating sports, entertainment, and education. Designed by global stadium architecture firm Populous with a capacity of just over 10,000, the venue is built for flexibility, with the capacity to host a forthcoming United Football League franchise, concerts and other major events.

The stadium broke ground in early June and will open in 2028. The club's name, colors and branding will be unveiled later this year.

The investment arrives at a transformative moment for major economic development in downtown Oklahoma City centered on sports and culture. In 2028, the city will welcome the MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium with its inaugural professional soccer season, open the new Continental Coliseum as the future home of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and host LA28 Olympic events in the Boathouse District, just minutes from the stadium site.

Mayfield is a two-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is the first walk-on ever to win the Heisman Trophy, which he claimed at the University of Oklahoma in 2017. Mayfield was selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft and went on to set the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes. He has remained a loyal supporter of OU and the state of Oklahoma.

"Oklahoma made me who I am, as a player and as a person," Mayfield said. "The state shows up for its teams, and that energy is going to translate to professional soccer. To partner with Christian and this group of exceptional athletes on a project rooted to grow Oklahoma City is something I'm genuinely proud of."

Williams has built a deep connection to Oklahoma City over four seasons with the Thunder, helping deliver the city its first NBA title in 2025. Stacking up numerous accolades in his young career, Williams has been named an NBA All-Star along with receiving All-NBA and All-Defensive selections. He became the third-youngest player to score 40 points in an NBA Finals game, putting him in the company of Magic Johnson and fellow investor Russell Westbrook.

"Oklahoma City has given me so much, and being part of this investment is a chance to give something back beyond what I do on the court," Williams said. "The Thunder organization, the fans and the entire community here show up for each other in a way that is rare in pro sports. Helping bring a soccer club and stadium district to life is exactly the kind of long-term impact I want to have in Oklahoma City."

McLaughlin-Levrone is a world record-holding American hurdler and sprinter. She made history at just 16 by qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the youngest U.S. track and field Olympian since 1972. A four-time Olympic gold medalist, McLaughlin-Levrone is the world record holder in the women's 400-meter hurdles. She has broken her own record six times, most recently at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"What drew me to this project is the belief that sports development, done well, shapes lives far beyond the field of play," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "Oklahoma City is investing in its young people in a serious way. By hosting events in the LA28 Olympic Games just minutes from this new stadium and entertainment district, Oklahoma City's next generation of athletes and leaders will have access to world-class sports on their doorstep. That is the kind of legacy I want to invest in."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 25, 2026

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