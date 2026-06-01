Watch the World Cup with Reno Pro Soccer

Published on June 1, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Reno Pro Soccer News Release







Reno Pro Soccer and Reno Public Market are teaming up this June to host a series of World Cup watch parties to bring Northern Nevada's soccer community together while building excitement for Reno's future soccer-specific stadium on Kietzke Lane.

Each gathering will feature raffles, prizes, drink specials, and an opportunity to hear game analysis from Reno Pro Soccer's President of Soccer Operations and former USMNT legend, John Doyle. Fans will also have the opportunity to place a deposit for Season Tickets on site.

Confirmed Dates*

June 11 at 12 PM | Mexico vs South Africa

June 12 at 6 PM | USA vs Paraguay

June 17 at 7 PM | Uzbekistan vs Columbia

June 19 starting at 12 PM | Multiple Matches including USA vs Australia (12 PM), Scotland vs Morocco (3PM), Brazil vs Haiti (5:30 PM), Turkey vs Paraguay (8 PM)

* Additional dates to be announced.

The Reno Public Market is located at the corner of Plumb and S.Virginia in Southeast Reno. It is Reno's Favorite Food Hall & Community Hub. It is more than just a place to eat- it's where neighbors gather, stories are shared, and creativity thrives.

Let's build the World's Game together in Reno.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 1, 2026

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