Historic Season Has 2013 ECNL Girls Ready for Nationals

Published on June 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







After a stellar undefeated season in the ECNL, the RDA 2013 Girls team are preparing for national tournament play in July. The team finished top of the Ohio Valley Conference and will enter the ECNL Champions League in Seattle as the No. 3 seed out of 32 teams next month.

The girls closed out regular season with a 21-0-1 record, the best record of any Riverhounds team in the club's 10 years as an ECNL member. This is the team's first year playing 11-a-side, which they have taken in their stride.

"It's a steep learning curve," head coach Nate Salsi said. "But we have a ton of really talented girls with good soccer brains. The first half of the season was about us trying to make that jump, and they were able to do that faster than a lot of the other groups."

The squad itself is rich with talent with scoring from across the squad contributing to the highly impressive 102 goal tally. Salsi emphasized their objective is to be able to relax and keep the soccer ball, allowing the group to develop and build out of the back and create opportunities going forward.

Not only does the team possess attacking prowess, but they are also defensively strong, conceding only 16 goals during the regular season.

"Defense wins championships," coach Jason Kutney said. "The beauty of this team is that the defense is always on offense. So much of their defense comes down to how good they are at staying on the ball."

In a season full of highlights, a standout moment came in the form of a 3-2 comeback win away against Ohio Premier - the eventual conference runner-up - in October. The team radiates mental toughness.

"For a group of young kids, that's what really stands out to me," Salsi said.

Salsi is looking to carry the momentum forward into the ECNL Champions League next month, and the team is looking forward to the challenge. With the players now out of school for the summer, practice and preparations are set to increase over the coming weeks.

The 2013 ECNL Girls are entering the tournament as the top seed from the Ohio Valley Conference, a challenging conference that will also send Ohio Premier and Tennessee SC as Champions League qualifiers. The team is aiming to showcase the strength that made them unbeaten in the season as they compete with the strongest teams in the country.

"I think the experience is just going to be tremendous for them," Salsi said. "Ultimately, we want to be able to put these kids in a position where they have the opportunity to grow and develop as players and thrive."

The 2013 Girls squad is a shining example of Riverhounds Academy success. Kutney, who is also involved across several age groups in the academy, said: "It means so much. What the younger players are seeing from this team is basically a blueprint for the fact this can happen, and that they can be at that level."

"The kids are amazing," Salsi said. "They're young kids, and they show up, and I can't tell you how hard they work at every training session. We are super proud of the way they conduct themselves and their work ethic."

The tournament runs from July 11-17. Games will be available via livestream via ECNL TV.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 10, 2026

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