Brooklyn FC Partners with Boys Club of New York to Support Mental Health and Wellness

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Most experts agree that male mental health is an increasing concern in our society. This is true across the country and right here in Brooklyn.

To support programs dedicated to addressing this crisis, Brooklyn FC is proud to partner with The Boys Club of New York (BCNY) to amplify the importance of community, physical activity, and fun.

BCNY is a local NYC-based nonprofit that "provides diverse and inclusive after school and weekend programming to boys and young men aged 7 to 21 years." The organization's mission "to empower boys and young men through engaging and diverse programming in a supportive community."

BKFC x BCNY

In celebration of BCNY's 150th anniversary, BKFC is welcoming staff and club members to this weekend's Volunteer Appreciation Night match vs. San Antonio FC. BCNY members will serve as walkout kids and ball kids for the game.

In addition, the club will donate to BCNY a portion of all sales of tickets sold through the following link:

SUPPORT BCNY BY BUYING TICKETS NOW

Purchase your tickets today, and not only will you secure your spot for this weekend's exciting BKFC match, but you'll also be supporting mental health and wellness programs for New York City boys and young men.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.