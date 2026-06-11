Versatile Defender Michel Benitez Signs Multi-Year Extension with Republic FC

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Republic FC announced today the club has signed defender Michel Benitez to a multi-year contract extension. Per club policy, the full terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Michel has consistently shown the qualities of an elite player, and his impact on our success is obvious," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "While many players need time to settle into a new league and team, Michel made that transition seamlessly and continues to raise the standard every day. We're thrilled to know he'll be a part of our club for years to come."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to play for this club," said Benitez. "Republic FC and its fans have embraced me and my family since day one, and I'm happy and excited to be here. My goal is to win titles for this club and city, and I'm going to give my all to make that happen."

Benitez joined Republic FC in 2025 following an eight-year career across the top leagues in Mexican football. He quickly proved his quality and earned a spot in the Opening Night Starting XI. Since then, he has gone on to appear in every single match across all competitions to date (56 matches) and added 12 goal contributions. This year, he leads the Indomitable Club with three regular season goals and two Team of the Week selections. In USL Cup play, he's delivered two goals, including the equalizing goal in Saturday's group stage match against Monterey Bay FC. In the ensuring penalty shootout, he was among the five Republic FC players to go perfect from the spot to put the club on the brink of advancing to the knockout rounds.

His standout performances on both ends of the pitch have placed Benitez in the club's top five for chances created (29), duels won (176), clearances (105), interceptions (43), and possessions won (105) over the past two regular seasons. With Benitez on the field, Republic FC has maintained a +28 goal differential across all competitions, helping the club reach the 2025 USL Cup Final, the 2025 USL Championship playoffs, and back-to-back appearances in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32.

Benitez came up through the youth ranks of the Chivas system before signing a contract with the Mexican club's first team in 2017. He would go on to make 24 appearances for the club, winning the Liga MX championship and Copa MX tournament in 2017 before capturing the 2018 Concacaf Champions League title. He then spent the next five years on various loan stints in Ascenso MX and Liga de Expansión before signing with Sacramento.

Benitez and Republic FC return to action this Saturday with a trip to the Rocky Mountain State to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The match kicks off from Weidner Field at 6:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX40+ and ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.