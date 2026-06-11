Tampa Bay Rowdies Unveil Stars and Hoops Kit from CHARLY

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies, in partnership with CHARLY, today unveiled the Stars and Hoops Kit in celebration of soccer's largest tournament returning to American shores this summer as the country celebrates 250 years of independence.

The Stars and Hoops Kit offers a patriotic twist on the traditional Rowdies look, featuring a red-and-blue version of the club's iconic hoop sleeves and the classic Rowdies wordmark logo in blue on the chest. Blue accents adorn the sides and shoulders of the kit, with three white stars included on each shoulder. The kit also includes a flush blue collar with thin white hoops and red trim, while the red sleeve cuffs feature thin white hoops and blue trim.

"As the sporting world's focus turns to our country and North America this summer, the Rowdies are thrilled to introduce the Stars and Hoops Kit," said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "Taking inspiration from a unique moment in our club's past, this kit is the perfect way to celebrate the Rowdies early role in fostering the growth of professional soccer in America while also marking our country's 250th anniversary. With massive watch parties planned for this summer's tournament and a compelling slate of home matches set to be played at Al Lang Stadium over the next month, it's an exciting time to be a soccer fan in Tampa Bay."

The design for the Stars and Hoops Kit draws inspiration from the red-and-blue hoop-sleeved jersey worn by the Rowdies when the club hosted the U.S. Men's National Team for a Fourth of July exhibition match at Tampa Stadium in 1985. A crowd of 30,000 fans filled the stands that night to watch as a squad comprised of Rowdies all-stars narrowly fell 2-1 to the national team.

The Stars and Hoops kit will make its on-field debut at Al Lang Stadium this Saturday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. EST as the Rowdies host Hartford Athletic. Following that, the Rowdies will suit up in the red, white, and blue kit at home again for the club's Independence Day match against Lexington SC on July 4 and International Soccer Night on July 11 as the Rowdies take on FC Naples in the final group stage match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

Fans can purchase replica versions of the Stars and Hoops Kit from The Bay Republic, the Official Team Store for the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Visit TheBayRepublic.com or the physical team store located at Al Lang Stadium to buy the kit and more exclusive Rowdies gear.

The Stars and Hoops Kit will also be available for purchase in The Bay Republic team store when the Rowdies welcome fans into Al Lang Stadium on Friday, June 12, to cheer on the USA in their opening group match against Paraguay. The team store will remain open until 7 p.m. EST when gates open to fans for the watch party. Tickets for the USA soccer watch party can be purchased at rowdiessoccer.com $10, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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