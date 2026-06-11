Detroit City Earns Weather-Soaked Point in 1-1 Draw with El Paso

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Hamtramck, Mich - Detroit City FC battled to a 1-1 draw with El Paso Locomotive FC at Keyworth Stadium in USL Championship action Wednesday night, clawing back a point through an Abdoulaye Diop equalizer after multiple weather delays stretched the contest late into the evening.

The evening began and restarted around storms sweeping through Metro Detroit, with kickoff pushed back to 8:51p.m. from its previously scheduled 7:30p.m. start. The match would once again be delayed at the start of the second half, with play resuming at 11:08 p.m.

First-half action

After the initial wait, Detroit City came out on the front foot, pinning El Paso back and racking up chances through Ates Diouf, Connor Rutz, and Ben Morris, who combined for 13 of Detroit's 27 total shots on the night. Haruki Yamazaki and Aedan Stanley picked up early yellow cards as the intensity rose, and the visitors capitalized against the run of play when Amando Moreno finished from a Eric Calvillo setup in the 42nd minute to put El Paso up 1-0 at the break.

Diop delivers the equalizer

Head coach Danny Dichio turned to his bench at halftime, introducing Darren Smith for Rutz to add fresh legs in the attack. Four minutes into the second half, Preston Tabort Etaka drove at the Locomotive back line and slipped the ball across for Diop, who buried his finish to make it 1-1, rewarding the supporters who had waited out the storms.

Buoyed by the equalizer and the home crowd, Detroit spent most of the second half on the front foot, finishing with 55.5% possession and a 27-7 advantage in total shots. Diouf led all players with five attempts, while Diop, Tabort Etaka and Kobe Hernández-Foster each created three chances as City peppered the El Paso box and forced six saves from goalkeeper Sebastián Mora-Mora.

Defensive backbone and key performers

At the back, Callum Montgomery and captain Devon Amoo-Mensah were constant outlets and anchors, completing 71 passes apiece and combining for 15 recoveries as they recycled possession and shut down El Paso's counters. Hernández-Foster added 60 completed passes, 17 of them in the final third, while Carlos Herrera contributed seven recoveries behind them despite facing just one shot on target- the Moreno goal- across the 90 minutes.

Detroit City FC Starting XI:

Carlos Herrera, Aedan Stanley, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah (C), Haruki Yamazaki, Kobe Hernández-Foster, Ates Diouf, Abdoulaye Diop, Connor Rutz (Smith, 45'), Preston Tabort Etaka (Dalou, 65'), Ben Morris (Mentzingen, 65')

Detroit City FC substitutes:

Darren Smith (Rutz, 45'), Rafa Mentzingen (Morris, 65'), Alex Dalou (Tabort Etaka, 65')

Up Next

Following Wednesday's match, Detroit City FC hits the road to take on Sporting Club Jacksonville Saturday, June 13, at 7pm. The game is available on ESPN+.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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