Roots Return to Coliseum to Host Miami FC on Saturday

Published on June 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







A week out from their 2-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, Roots will return to league play this Saturday, June 13th at the Oakland Coliseum when Miami FC comes to town for a 7 PM PT evening fixture.

Though Miami is a somewhat unfamiliar foe for Roots, having only played two previous matches in the all-time series, Oakland has so far had their number, going undefeated in those two matches and holding a 1-1-0 (W-D-L) record coming into Saturday's match.

Roots will hope to extend this streak to get back to winning ways in the USL Championship. Having lost their last two league fixtures, Oakland still sits in fourth place on the Western Conference table with an overall record of 4-4-3.

Oakland will look to keep leaning on their stars to tilt the outcome in their favor on Saturday.

With an Olimpico in their win over Las Vegas last weekend, Roots' Jesus De Vicente has been named a USL Team of the Week starter in back-to-back weeks, and will hope to continue to build his highlight reel-worthy season in front of the home crowd on Saturday.

Wolfgang Prentice will also look to continue his best-ever season with Roots, already eclipsing his totals in goals and assists from a season ago, and leading the team in goal contributions with 10 across all competitions, including an assist in their cup match last weekend.

Following the match Roots will face a quick turnaround, hosting Birmingham Legion FC at the Coliseum for another home fixture just a few days later in a Wednesday matinee at 12 PM PT on June 17th.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 11, 2026

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