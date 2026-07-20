Roots Return to League Play for Wednesday Road Match at Lexington SC

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







After an 18-day hiatus from USL Championship play, Oakland will return to league action this Wednesday, July 22nd as Roots head to Kentucky for a midweek matchup versus Lexington SC at 4 PM PT.

While Roots did play a Prinx Tires USL Cup match during the break from league play, a 1-3 loss at home to Spokane Velocity, that contest saw several usual starters out of the lineup, giving a chance for head coach Ryan Martin to see game-speed minutes from many of the younger players on the Oakland roster.

Two players who did not see the pitch in that match were the dynamic duo of Peter Wilson and Wolfgang Prentice, who lead the USL Championship Western Conference in goals and assists, respectively.

Roots will look to take advantage of a Lexington side that has struggled somewhat now halfway through the 2026 season, coming into the match with a 2-3-5 (W-D-L) record and sitting second-to-last in the Western Conference table.

Oakland currently holds the 5th place position on the table, and enters Wednesday's contest with a 5-6-4 record.

On paper, the match should be a well contested one, as Lexington and Oakland are separated by just two goals on both the scoring and goals conceded leaderboards, and the abbreviated all-time series between the clubs sits deadlocked heading into the rubber match with both sides securing home victories in the previous two editions of the matchup.

Roots will hope to see continued firepower delivered from their 2025 Golden Boot winning striker in Peter Wilson, who has now scored four goals in his last three matches and has a history of putting together extended streaks in that department.

Following the match, Roots will face a quick turnaround, heading back home to the Oakland Coliseum for a meeting with NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC just three days later on Saturday, July 25th at 7 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2026

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