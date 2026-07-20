LouCity Unveils 'Lightning' Third Kit, Homage to Estopinal and Soccer History

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Inspired by its founder and Louisville's professional soccer history, Louisville City FC is proud to unveil the "Lightning Kit," the club's 2026 third kit that will debut this weekend.

The uniform pays homage to the Louisville Lightning, a professional indoor soccer team that played at the Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club's facility from 2009 to 2012, and late club founder Wayne Estopinal.

The Lightning Kit will debut Saturday as LouCity hosts the Trinidad and Tobago national team for a unique friendly between a club and a senior national team. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium. For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/friendly.

Jerseys are on sale now at the Lynn Family Stadium Team Store, open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and online at LouSoccerStore.com. In-store pickup is available for online orders.

"We are proud to honor our founder, Wayne Estopinal, and the Louisville Lightning with this kit," LouCity president James O'Connor said. "The game of soccer had a strong foundation when Louisville City FC was established in 2014, and that's thanks to Wayne, the Louisville Lightning and the passionate Louisville soccer community. We are delighted to honor that foundation with this kit."

The primarily black strip features yellow lightning bolts on the right sleeve, reminiscent of the Lightning logo. The front of the shirt features a chevron stripe pattern, inspired by storm clouds. The uniform is completed by black shorts and socks, each with gray accents.

A local architect and business leader, Estopinal was a founder and owner of both the Lightning and LouCity, leading the charge to bring professional soccer back to Louisville after a 22-year hiatus. He died tragically in a plane crash in 2018. The "Estopinal End" supporters section at Lynn Family Stadium is named in his honor.

Connections between LouCity and the Lightning remain strong today.

LouCity's interim head coach, Simon Bird, was a Lightning player, while LouCity goalkeeper coach Scott Budnick served as the Lightning's head coach. Other staff members throughout the Soccer Holdings, LLC, organization also have ties to the Lightning.

The Lightning Kit's front of jersey partner is another longtime supporter of professional soccer in Louisville: Lynn Family Vision. Other sponsors adorning the jersey include Toyota and Jefferson Animal Hospitals.







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