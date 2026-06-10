Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United
Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
AT A GLANCE: #SACvNM
Gates: 6:30 p.m.
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS
Brewfest Presented by Sky River Casino
Front Gate Giveaway: 1,000 Clear Bags, courtesy of Sky River Casino
SPECIAL EVENTS
BREWFEST
Gates: 6 p.m.
Last Pour: 8 p.m.
Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA
Brewfest + Match Tickets:
Already have tickets for the match vs. New Mexico United? Season Ticket Members and past buyers can secure a $45 add-on through your SeatGeek Account Manager
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
WATER BOTTLES
Each guest is permitted to bring one (1) sealed water bottle or one (1) empty reusable water bottle. A water filling station will be available inside the front gates for your convenience. Click here to view a stadium map, including water refill stations. Please be advised that all reusable bottles are subject to inspection upon entry.
FOOD TRUCKS AVAILABLE AT ALL HOME GAMES
NOW SERVING AT THE CRAFT BREW BAR:
THREADS
Primary Kit
Gear up for matchday with our Primary Kit! Shop online, at the Pro Shop, or in-stadium on matchday.
MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK
As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app.
IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING
If you have any issues on matchday, let us know by notifying an usher or text (916)471-4625 and we will get it taken care of.
BAG POLICY
Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.
The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.
Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.
Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry
Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.
PARKING & TAILGATING
Parking is $15 and can be purchased here. Tailgate is $20 and can be purchased.
VIP parking is now closer to the security checkpoint, and ADA parking has been expanded for easier access.
BIKE PARKING
Free bike parking is available outside of the West Gate. View map.
ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION
Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).
Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026
- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United - Sacramento Republic FC
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- June 13: Catch a Doubleheader Watch Party at MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen - Sacramento Republic FC
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- Clay Holstad Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 3 Team of the Round - Rhode Island FC
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- Craig, O'Brien Named to USL Cup "Team of the Round" - Indy Eleven
- Pair Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 3 - Loudoun United FC
- New Mexico United Announces the Rescheduling of Their October Match against Phoenix Rising FC - New Mexico United
- Quel Bonheur: Valentin Noël Dazzles in United 4-0 Win - New Mexico United
- What to Watch for as LouCity Travels West to Face Phoenix - Louisville City FC
- First Stop Recreational Program Creates New Pathway for Young Soccer Players in El Paso - El Paso Locomotive FC
- The Champ Welcomes the Stars and Stripes - Orange County SC
- Battery Travel to Tampa for Heavyweight Midweek Match with Rowdies - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies vs Charleston - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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- Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United
- June 13: Catch a Doubleheader Watch Party at MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen
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