Know Before You Go: Republic FC vs. New Mexico United

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







AT A GLANCE: #SACvNM

Gates: 6:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Brewfest Presented by Sky River Casino

Front Gate Giveaway: 1,000 Clear Bags, courtesy of Sky River Casino

SPECIAL EVENTS

BREWFEST

Gates: 6 p.m.

Last Pour: 8 p.m.

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

Brewfest + Match Tickets:

Already have tickets for the match vs. New Mexico United? Season Ticket Members and past buyers can secure a $45 add-on through your SeatGeek Account Manager

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

WATER BOTTLES

Each guest is permitted to bring one (1) sealed water bottle or one (1) empty reusable water bottle. A water filling station will be available inside the front gates for your convenience. Click here to view a stadium map, including water refill stations. Please be advised that all reusable bottles are subject to inspection upon entry.

FOOD TRUCKS AVAILABLE AT ALL HOME GAMES

NOW SERVING AT THE CRAFT BREW BAR:

THREADS

Primary Kit

Gear up for matchday with our Primary Kit! Shop online, at the Pro Shop, or in-stadium on matchday.

MOBILE TICKETING WITH SEATGEEK

As a reminder, we have partnered with SeatGeek, a mobile-first platform that simplifies ticket access and provides Sacramento Republic FC fans with more features to help utilize, sell, and share their tickets. Your tickets for all matches at Heart Health Park can be managed from mobile devices using the SeatGeek or Republic FC mobile app.

IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING

If you have any issues on matchday, let us know by notifying an usher or text (916)471-4625 and we will get it taken care of.

BAG POLICY

Heart Health Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

The policy allows for one (1) clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12 ¬Â³ X 6 ¬Â³ X 12 ¬Â³ in size.

Handheld bags with or without a handle or strap or wallets that do not exceed 5 ¬Â³ X 8 ¬Â³ or approximately the size of a hand, are allowable and do not need to be clear plastic.

Guests can carry in parental bags, medically necessary items, blankets, jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry

Learn more at www.sacrepublicfc.com/Clear-Bag-Policy.

PARKING & TAILGATING

Parking is $15 and can be purchased here. Tailgate is $20 and can be purchased.

VIP parking is now closer to the security checkpoint, and ADA parking has been expanded for easier access.

BIKE PARKING

Free bike parking is available outside of the West Gate. View map.

ALTERNATIVE TRANSPORTATION

Ride share (Uber/Lyft) - Ride share pick-up and drop-off is located at Cal Expo's Main Gate (Heritage Lane and Exposition Blvd.).

Sacramento Regional Transit - Use the SacRT Trip Planner to plan your trip to Heart Health Park! Simply fill in the information requested and Google will determine your best bus trip.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.