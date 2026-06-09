June 13: Catch a Doubleheader Watch Party at MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Celebrate the start of the World Cup by joining Republic FC at MoJo's Local Tap & Kitchen for a doubleheader on Saturday, June 13.

Fans can arrive early to watch Brazil vs. Morocco in the World Cup at 3:00 p.m. and stay for Sac Republic FC's 6:00 p.m. away game against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The first 50 fans to arrive in SRFC gear will receive a free drink from the club. Bring your Country's flag, and MoJo's will award prizes for people who have the most World Cup Pride. Additionally, anyone wearing an SRFC or country kit will receive an extra dollar off all full pours.

Other specials include World Cup beer flights, raffle prizes, and giant outdoor soccer darts. Dress up your pup and take part in the Best World Pup Kits contest, and the winner will receive a Mojo's gift certificate.

Located in Midtown Sacramento off the corner of 15th and I Street, MoJo's offers an outdoor patio for dogs, as well as 25+ rotating beers and wine on tap.

For more information, visit the restaurant's website.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

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