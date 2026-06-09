Pair Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 3

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Thor Úlfarsson and Bolu Akinyode have been named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for their round three performance in the club's 2-0 win against Richmond Kickers.

(F) - Thor Úlfarsson - Thor Úlfarsson recorded two goals and a 8.8 FotMob rating in the club's 2-0 win against Richmond Kickers this past weekend.

(M) - Bolu Akinyode - Bolu Akinyode recorded an 8.3 FotMob rating in the club's 2-0 win against Richmond Kickers this past weekend.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round

GK - Rockson Amedeka, Sarasota Paradise

D - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Brooklyn FC

D - Jesús de Vicente, Oakland Roots SC

D - Declan Watters, Sarasota Paradise

M - Allen Gavilanes, Union Omaha - Player of the Round

M - Sebastian Cruz, Tampa Bay Rowdies

M - Andre Lewis, Spokane Velocity FC

M - Clay Holstad, Rhode Island FC

F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC

F - Stefan Stojanovic, Brooklyn FC

F - Kempes Tekiela, Union Omaha

Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United

Bench - Tenzing Manske (MAD), Paco Craig (IND), Frank Nodarse (RI), Bolu Akinyode (LDN), Josh O'Brien (IND), Markus Anderson (BKN), Augustine Williams (HFD)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.