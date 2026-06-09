Pair Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 3
Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC's Thor Úlfarsson and Bolu Akinyode have been named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for their round three performance in the club's 2-0 win against Richmond Kickers.
(F) - Thor Úlfarsson - Thor Úlfarsson recorded two goals and a 8.8 FotMob rating in the club's 2-0 win against Richmond Kickers this past weekend.
(M) - Bolu Akinyode - Bolu Akinyode recorded an 8.3 FotMob rating in the club's 2-0 win against Richmond Kickers this past weekend.
Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round
GK - Rockson Amedeka, Sarasota Paradise
D - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Brooklyn FC
D - Jesús de Vicente, Oakland Roots SC
D - Declan Watters, Sarasota Paradise
M - Allen Gavilanes, Union Omaha - Player of the Round
M - Sebastian Cruz, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Andre Lewis, Spokane Velocity FC
M - Clay Holstad, Rhode Island FC
F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC
F - Stefan Stojanovic, Brooklyn FC
F - Kempes Tekiela, Union Omaha
Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United
Bench - Tenzing Manske (MAD), Paco Craig (IND), Frank Nodarse (RI), Bolu Akinyode (LDN), Josh O'Brien (IND), Markus Anderson (BKN), Augustine Williams (HFD)
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