Clay Holstad Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 3 Team of the Round

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Clay Holstad has been named to the Team of the Round for Round 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The midfielder earns the honor after netting his second goal of the season for the Ocean State club en route to a dominant 3-0 win vs. USL League One club Westchester SC on June 6. Defender Frank Nodarse was also named to the bench after helping the club to its sixth clean sheet of the season across all competitions.

Holstad was a key piece of RIFC's midfield in the win, scoring the game's opening goal in the 41st minute. Putting relentless pressure on the back line, Holstad intercepted an attempted clearance and forced a dangerous turnover in the final third, immediately firing a low shot into the bottom-right corner from the top of the box. The powerful, driven shot flew past the outstretched gloves of Westchester goalkeeper Luca Marinelli to give the Ocean State club the lead, and was the first of two goals in a three-minute span that gave the hosts a commanding 2-0 advantage before halftime. In an 83-minute shift, Holstad was a key piece of RIFC's midfield on both ends of the ball, maintaining a 91 percent pass accuracy rate, winning six duels, and leading the team with three interceptions and three tackles.

Nodarse, who was named to the bench, led the team with 62 accurate passes, maintaining a 95 percent pass accuracy rate. He finished second on the team with three chances created and was critical in transitioning defense to offense, finishing his 90-minute shift with 26 passes into the final third. On the defensive end, he led the team with three clearances and helped RIFC to its second clean sheet in three USL Cup group stage games.

The selection marks the fifth weekly honor of Holstad's RIFC career, and his first career USL Cup selection. Nodarse earns his seventh career weekly honor, and third this season, becoming the first RIFC player to earn a selection to the USL Cup Team of the Round in back-to-back seasons. Holstad and Nodarse are the first players this season to be named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round:

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup: Team of the Round Selections

ROUND DATE NAME HONOR

3 6/9/26 Clay Holstad Team of the Round

3 6/9/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Round (Bench)

2026 USL Championship Regular Season: Team of the Week Selections

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 3/17/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week (Bench)

3 3/24/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week (Bench)

5 4/7/26 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

8/9 5/5/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week (Bench)

12 5/26/26 JJ Williams Team of the Week

12 5/26/26 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

12 5/26/26 Nick Scardina Team of the Week

Up next, RIFC will return to USL Championship regular-season action when it travels to Segra Field to take on Loudoun United FC at 7:30 p.m. Then, after a two-week break, RIFC will return to Centreville Bank Stadium for its Independence Day game vs. Orange County SC on July 4, which will conclude with RIFC's second postgame fireworks show of the summer, presented by Rhode Island Energy. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

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