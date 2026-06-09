New Mexico United Announces the Rescheduling of Their October Match against Phoenix Rising FC

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Today New Mexico United has announced the rescheduling of their October 3rd match against Phoenix Rising FC. The match has been moved back a day to October 4th and will still take place at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park at 4:00 PM MT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

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