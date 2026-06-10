Locomotive Close out Road Trip on Wednesday against Detroit City FC

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC travels to Michigan on Wednesday, June 10, to take on Detroit City FC in its 11th USL Championship match of the season. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT.

Watch: ESPN+

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC heads to Michigan on Wednesday, June 10, to take on Detroit City FC in a USL Championship regular-season clash. Kickoff at Keyworth Stadium is set for 5:30 p.m. MT and can be streamed live on ESPN+.

BY THE NUMBERS (USL Championship)

Record: 4-4-2

Goals: 21 scored, 20 conceded (+1 GD)

Shots: 96 total, 50 on target (52.1%)

Clean Sheets: 2

Fouls: 137 drawn, 133 committed

Discipline: 25 yellow cards, 5 red cards

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

Locomotive fell 4-1 to Lexington SC at home on Saturday, May 30, dropping to 4-4-2 in regular-season play. Lexington opened the scoring in the ninth minute on an own goal from Alvaro Quezada, before El Paso was reduced to 10 men after Diego Abitia was shown a straight red. Marcus Epps gave Lexington the 2-0 lead just before the halftime break. Locomotive was shown its second straight red in the 62nd minute, going down to nine men on the field. Lexington went on to score two more goals to take a 4-0 lead, but El Paso got one back in the final minutes on a penalty scored by Rubio Rubín.

LAST TIME OUT VS DETROIT CITY FC

When El Paso welcomed Detroit on September 7, 2024, the two sides played to a 0-0 draw. Five current Locomotive players earned starts in that contest: Tony Alfaro, Ricky Ruiz, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, and Amando Moreno.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS DETROIT CITY

El Paso Locomotive FC holds an all-time record of 0-1-2 against Detroit City FC. The two sides first met in 2022 in Hamtramck, Michigan, where the contest ended in a 1-1 draw. Their next two meetings took place at Southwest University Park, with Detroit claiming a 3-1 victory in the first matchup before the clubs battled to a scoreless draw in the most recent meeting.

ATTACKING PRESSURE

El Paso Locomotive FC enters Wednesday's match with the top attack in the USL Championship, scoring 21 goals through 10 games to lead the league. El Paso also holds the top spot when it comes to shot conversion rate, finding the back of the net on 22 percent of their shots on target.

GOLDEN BOOT RACE

Rubio Rubín enters the weekend tied atop the USL Championship Golden Boot race with eight goals in 10 regular-season appearances. Rubín has found the back of the net against Colorado Springs (2), Monterey Bay, Las Vegas, San Antonio, New Mexico, Oakland, and Lexington this season.

FOUL TROUBLE

El Paso Locomotive has found itself down players in four of its last six games after being shown straight red cards. Locomotive was reduced to 10 men against FC Tulsa, Oakland Roots SC, and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and to nine against Lexington SC.

WORLD CUP

Carl Sainté made league history after earning a spot on Haiti's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, becoming one of four players from an active USL roster to receive a World Cup call-up. Haiti will compete in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, with matches against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

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