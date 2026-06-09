First Stop Recreational Program Creates New Pathway for Young Soccer Players in El Paso

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - The First Stop Recreational Program provides a welcoming, development-focused environment for young players ages 5-9 throughout El Paso. Designed to introduce children to the game while building confidence and teamwork, the program emphasizes skill development, sportsmanship, and a strong sense of community through active participation.

The First Stop Recreational Program is built upon this belief. It represents a renewed commitment to what youth soccer should be at its most formative stage: an environment centered on enjoyment, sportsmanship, and player-led discovery. At the youngest ages, development does not begin with tactics or pressure to perform-it begins with a love for the ball at your feet, the freedom to try, to fail, and to try again.

"I believe deeply in the responsibility we have to shape the earliest experiences our players have with the game," said Director of Youth Soccer Ulysus Torres. "First Stop is exactly what the name represents-the place where every child in El Paso can begin their journey in soccer with joy, encouragement, and opportunity. We want every young player, regardless of background or experience, to feel that the game belongs to them. When we build an environment where kids love coming to the field, where families feel connected to their community, and where development is guided by passion and play, we create something far greater than a program-we create the future of soccer in our city."

Across many communities, youth sports can unintentionally move too quickly toward competition before children have the opportunity to simply fall in love with the game. First Stop aims to restore that balance in El Paso. Our vision is to create a true recreational culture where development is guided by the player, supported by coaches, and encouraged by families who understand that growth in sport is a journey, not a race.

This program is also an invitation-to families, neighborhoods, and local municipalities-to help build a healthier soccer environment for our youngest athletes. By working hand in hand with community partners, we can provide accessible entry points for families who may be new to organized soccer, while strengthening the grassroots foundation of the sport throughout the city.

"This partnership with the El Paso Locomotives aligns with Sunland Park's commitment to providing high-quality youth programming," said the City of Sunland Park. "By activating our city facilities through this recreational league, we are supporting local health initiatives and bringing new energy to our community spaces. It is a practical step forward in our long-term plan for the city's recreational growth."

First Stop is more than a program; it is the beginning of a pathway. It is where a young player may first discover confidence, friendship, and passion for the game. And if we nurture those first moments with care, patience, and purpose, we help cultivate not only better players, but a stronger soccer culture for El Paso for years to come.







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