Locomotive Set for Road Match at Monterey Bay FC

Published on June 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC heads west on Saturday, June 20, for a matchup against Monterey Bay FC in Seaside, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 PM MT and can be watched live on ESPN+.

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

BY THE NUMBERS (USL Championship)

Record: 4-4-4

Goals: 23 scored, 22 conceded (+1 GD)

Shots: 109 total, 54 on target (49.5%)

Clean Sheets: 2

Fouls: 168 drawn, 167 committed

Discipline: 29 yellow cards, 5 red cards

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

Locomotive earned a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at home on Saturday, June 13. Alex Mendez opened the scoring early in the second half, slotting the ball home off a pass from Rubio Rubín. Phoenix responded in the 70th minute, finding the equalizer with a headed finish to split the points.

LAST TIME OUT VS Monterey Bay FC

El Paso traveled to Monterey Bay earlier this season, grabbing a 3-0 win. Alex Mendez opened the scoring in the 21st minute to give Locomotive a 1-0 lead at halftime. Rubio Rubin and Amando Moreno scored back-to-back goals, just two minutes apart, in the second half to seal the win for El Paso.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS Monterey Bay FC

El Paso Locomotive FC holds an all-time record of 3-2-4 against Monterey Bay FC. The last time Locomotive dropped a match against Monterey was on September 1, 2023, which was a 2-1 loss at Southwest University Park. Since then, El Paso has posted a 2-0-3 record, with the most recent win coming earlier this season.

ABITIA SPARKS OFFENSIVE LINE

Diego Abitia has made the most of his opportunities this season. Although he has started only two matches and logged just 211 minutes in 11 matches in 2026, he has scored twice while registering seven shots and four shots on target. His average of one goal every 106 minutes is the best scoring rate on the roster.

MORA-MORA BETWEEN THE POSTS

Through seven league appearances, Locomotive keeper Sebastian Mora-Mora has recorded 26 saves while facing 39 shots on target, posting a 66.7 percent save percentage with one clean sheet and a 1.86 goals-against average. His average of 3.71 saves per match ranks among the best in club history.

MORA-MORA CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS

Keeper Sebastian Mora-Mora is climbing the Locomotive single-season record book. His 26 saves rank eighth-most in club history for a regular season, surpassing his own total of 18 saves from 2025 and sitting just 12 saves shy of Logan Ketterer's 2020 campaign (38). Maintaining his current pace would place him among the top three single-season performances in club history with more than half the season remaining.

SECOND HALF OFFENSE

In 2026, Locomotive has done most of its damage after halftime, scoring 20 goals in the second half compared to 15 in the first half, with two more coming in stoppage time. At home, the club has been particularly dangerous coming out of the break, with six of its nine goals scored between the 46th and 60th minute. On the road, Locomotive has been a late-game threat, netting nine of its 11 goals after the 60th minute.

WORLD CUP

Carl Sainté made league history after earning a spot on Haiti's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, becoming one of four players from an active USL roster to receive a World Cup call-up. Haiti will compete in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, with matches against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 19, 2026

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