Cruz Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 3
Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The USL announced the Team of the Round for Round 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Tuesday, with Tampa Bay Rowdies Midfielder Sebastian Cruz earning a spot for his performance in the club's 2-0 road win versus Sporting JAX.
Cruz recorded the opening goal and offered the assist on MD Myers' goal to double the advantage just before halftime in Jacksonville. The California native now has three goals and two assists in all competitions for the Rowdies this year.
Tampa Bay's win in Jacksonville clinched the club's spot in the knockout rounds of the tournament as the top team in Group 7, with one group stage match left to play at Al Lang Stadium on July 11 versus FC Naples. The Rowdies will learn their opponent for the Quarterfinals, and if they will host the knockout match, in a random drawing to be held on July 13.
The Rowdies have excelled in the tournament so far, with Cruz becoming the third player to earn selection to the Team of the Round so far. The club has recorded three wins through the first three rounds of play, outscoring opponents eight to one.
This week, the Rowdies return to Al Lang Stadium for a pair of home matches. They first host the Charleston Battery in leg two of the No Quarter Derby on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Following that, they close out the week with their first regular season meeting against Hartford Athletic
Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 3
GK - Rockson Amedeka, Sarasota Paradise
D - Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Brooklyn FC
D - Jesús de Vicente, Oakland Roots SC
D - Declan Watters, Sarasota Paradise
M - Allen Gavilanes, Union Omaha (Player of the Round)
M - Sebastian Cruz, Tampa Bay Rowdies
M - Andre Lewis, Spokane Velocity FC
M - Clay Holstad, Rhode Island FC
F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Loudoun United FC
F - Stefan Stojanovic, Brooklyn FC
F - Kempes Tekiela, Union Omaha
Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United
Bench - Tenzing Manske (MAD), Paco Craig (IND), Frank Nodarse (RI), Bolu Akinyode (LDN), Josh O'Brien (IND), Markus Anderson (BKN), Augustine Williams (HFD)
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