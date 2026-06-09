The Champ Welcomes the Stars and Stripes

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Championship Soccer Stadium took center stage Monday morning as more than 5,000 fans packed The Champ to watch the U.S. Men's National Team's first public training session in Irvine ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Under sunny Southern California skies, supporters from across the state joined Orange County SC fans to catch a glimpse of the nation's top players as they began preparations for the world's biggest sporting event. The training session marked the first time the USMNT has taken the field at its Irvine base camp, where the team will train throughout the next month.

The excitement surrounding the event was evident long before kickoff. More than 37,000 fans entered the ticket lottery for the opportunity to attend, with only 5,000 fortunate supporters selected to be part of the historic day. The crowd created an energetic atmosphere as fans proudly wore U.S. Soccer and Orange County SC colors throughout the stadium, celebrating a once-in-a-generation opportunity to see the national team up close.

Hundreds of media members from around the world were also in attendance, transforming Championship Soccer Stadium into one of the most closely watched soccer venues in the country for the day. While the session featured primarily light drills, movement exercises, and tactical work, fans were thrilled to watch stars such as Christian Pulisic and the rest of Mauricio Pochettino's squad begin their World Cup preparations. For a few hours, all eyes in American soccer were focused on Orange County SC's home.

While the stars of today will call The Champ home during the World Cup, Orange County SC continues to showcase the stars of tomorrow throughout the USL Championship season. Fans who experienced the excitement of Monday's training session can return all summer long to watch the next generation of American talent compete at Championship Soccer Stadium as OCSC continues its push toward another championship run.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

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