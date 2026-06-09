Craig, O'Brien Named to USL Cup "Team of the Round"

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Defender Paco Craig and midfielder Josh O'Brien have been selected to the Prinx Tires USL Cup "Team of the Round" for Round 3 after leading Indy Eleven to a 2-0 victory over Forward Madison FC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium. Craig and O'Brien scored goals six minutes apart in the second half.

In the 48th minute, midfielder Cam Lindley played a free kick into the area that forward Bruno Rendon headed across the goal to Craig who headed it home for his first Boys in Blue goal. Rendon is the all-time leader in goal contributions (15) in the Prinx Tires USL Cup with 11 goals and four assists in 16 appearances in the three years of the event.

Six minutes later, defender Alejandro Mitrano broke into the left side of the penalty area and cut back a cross for midfielder Jack Blake for a first-time shot on target, with for the rebound caroming to O'Brien for a calm finish from 10 yards. It is O'Brien's third goal in all competitions in 2026.

In his first season with Indy Eleven, Craig is fourth in the USL Championship in clearances (73) and tied for fifth in aerial duels won (42). He has started all 10 USL-C matches, ranking second on the team in duels won (50) and interceptions (8), and third in blocks (4).

The five-time All-USL selection is the USL-C all-time leader in aerial duels won (751) and clearances (1,026), and he is fourth in blocks (175), duels won (1,275), and interceptions (337), 14th in games started (235), 15th in minutes (20,851), and 22nd in tackles won (204).

The 23-year-old O'Brien is in his third season with the Boys in Blue. He is tied for the team lead with 11 tackles won, tied for second in goals in all competitions (3) and USL-C play (2) and duels won (50). O'Brien scored the game-winning goal vs. Lexington SC on May 23 and he had a goal at Birmingham Legion FC in April, adding a successful penalty kick in the shootout victory at Fort Wayne FC on May 16. He set up both goals in Indy Eleven's 2-1 win over Detroit City FC on March 21, including an assist on Bruno Rendon's game winner.

Indy Eleven resumes USL Championship action at Eastern Conference opponent Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The next home game for the Boys in Blue is Wednesday, June 17 at 7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn FC. It is a 317 Night, so fans can purchase $11 tickets online.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck (Sold Out for this match), Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at only $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

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