Preview: Rowdies vs Charleston

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







Fresh off clinching their spot in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals over the weekend with a win at Sporting JAX, the Tampa Bay Rowdies return to Al Lang Stadium this week for a pair of home matches against the Charleston Battery and Hartford Athletic.

Up first for the Rowdies is round two of the No Quarter Derby with Charleston in a nationally televised matchup on CBS Sports Network. The two sides finished in a 1-1 draw in Charleston back in April, setting the stage for this year's No Quarter Derby winner to be decided this week at Al Lang. The Rowdies are aiming to claim victory in the supporter-led derby for the first time since 2021.

Outside of the bragging rights of being crowned No Quarter Derby winners, both sides have plenty of stake in Wednesday's contest. The Rowdies look to keep their historic 11-match undefeated start to the regular season rolling and extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, points are at a premium for Charleston as the club tries to climb up the table. A win for the visitors on Wednesday could see them move from sixth all the way to second in the conference heading into the weekend.

All-Time Series

With a record of 9W-15L-4D in their all-time series with Charleston, the Rowdies are hoping to swing the momentum in the series starting this Wednesday. The Rowdies have gone winless in their last six meetings versus Charleston, but the club has a slight advantage over their Eastern Conference foes on home turf with a record of 6W-4L-3D at Al Lang. Charleston has struggled on the road so far in 2026, with all four of their league losses coming away from home.

Top Tier

Keeping the opposition from finding the back of the net has been key for the Rowdies during the club's record-breaking 15-match unbeaten run across all competitions in 2026. The Rowdies lead the league with seven shutouts through their first 11 league matches, with goalkeeper Jahmali Waite leading the race for the Golden Glove with a 0.50 Goals Against Average. The Rowdies managed to hold Charleston to just one goal in their first regular season meeting this year, marking the first time they prevented Charleston from notching multiple goals in a match since the 2022 season.

Starting Strong

To state the obvious, scoring first in soccer sets a team up well for successful results. That has been the case for the Rowdies in 2026. The club has tallied the opening goal in all 14 of their matches across the regular season and Prinx Tires USL Cup. Pair that Tampa Bay's knack for scoring first with a league-leading defense, and you have a winning formula, shown by the fact that the Rowdies have yet to trail in any of their matches in 2026.

USA Watch Party

It will be a busy week at Al Lang Stadium. In addition to the Rowdies matches against Charleston and Hartford, the club will also welcome fans into Al Lang this Friday, June 12 for a massive watch party for the U.S. Men's National team's opening group stage match against Paraguay. Tickets for the watch party are only $10, with a portion of proceeds benefiting local nonprofits. Gates open early at 7 p.m. ahead of the 9 p.m. kickoff, so fans can enjoy the full festivities. Official World Cup sponsors Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois will be offering swag and giveaways to fans in attendance. Michelob Ultra will also offer fans a chance to win two tickets to a World Cup knockout round match in Miami.

USA Watch Party Tickets

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Rowdies Midfielder Lewis Hilton (168 appearances) is closing in on Rowdies legend Georgi Hirstov (173) on the club's Modern Era appearances list. Hristov currently has the second most appearances in the Rowdies Modern Era.

Rowdies Defender Laurence Wyke (149 appearances) is nearing his 150th career regular season appearance in the USL Championship.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Nigro

QUESTIONABLE: Archer

USL Championship Matchday 12

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs Charleston Battery

Wednesday, June 10, 7:00 p.m. ET

Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg, FL

2026 League Records:

Rowdies: 8W-0L-3D (4-0-1 at home), 27 pts, 1st in the East

Charleston: 5W-4L-1D (1-0-0 on the road), 16 pts, 6th in the East

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

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