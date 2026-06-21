Republic FC Edged by New Mexico United, 1-0

Published on June 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Republic FC fell to New Mexico United in a 1-0 result Saturday night at Heart Health Park. After a deadlock through 70 minutes, the visitors netted the game's lone score with less than 20 minutes to go, making it stand as the winner after Sacramento couldn't find a score before the final whistle sounded.

Each club saw a chance early on with Republic FC getting the maiden opportunity of the contest just four minutes in. A ball played through the middle of the pitch found the feet of midfielder Memo Rodriguez, who saw his effort at goal parried away. Play redirected to the right flank on a recycled chance, where defender Jack Gurr met the ball at the penalty spot but barely missed the target wide on a one-touch shot.

The Indomitable Club got out on the front foot as the clock moved past a quarter-hour, putting United back in their own box. A pair of saves by United goalkeeper Kristopher Shakes kept chances out of goal by Spaulding and Gurr, keeping the match even. Sacramento came inches from the game's opening goal at the 18-minute mark, but a shot by Spaulding on the left flank was cleared off the line by a defender after skipping under the goalkeeper's arms.

New Mexico turned a quiet start to the second half on its head shortly after the hour mark. Forward Dayonn Harris tested Danny Vitiello's hands in goal after pushing up the right flank, with a lunging effort by Vitiello keeping out the chance. United nearly broke the deadlock on the following possession, sending two high-paced shots at the target. A goal line clearance from Lee Desmond denied former Republic man Chris Gloster, before a leaping effort by Vitiello sent a shot by Greg Hurst over the bar.

The visitors netted the game's lone goal at the 73 minute mark. After pinging a long ball forward, New Mexico took advantage of Vitiello off his line after coming out of the box for the clearance. Sacramento would push their foes back as time ticked down, holding the majority of possession in the final 15 minutes, but couldn't find a score to level ahead of the final whistle.

Republic FC returns to action on July 4 for an Independence Day clash at FC Tulsa. Kickoff from ONEOK Field is set for 5:30 p.m. PT, and the contest will broadcast live FOX40+, FOX40.com and ESPN+. The Indomitable Club returns to Heart Health Park July 8 for a midweek matchup with Rhode Island FC on Salute to Service Night. Tickets remain available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 1 New Mexico United

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

June 20, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - None; NM - Dayonn Harris (Ousman Jabang) 73'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Forster Ajago (caution) 11', Jared Timmer (caution) 86' ; NM - Zico Bailey (caution) 80', Luther Archimede (caution) 90'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Michel Benitez, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr, Danny Crisostomo (Pep Casas 82'), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Arturo Rodriguez 74'), Ryan Spaulding (Aaron Essel 74'), Memo Rodriguez, Blake Willey (Kyle Edwards 74'), Forster Ajago (Mayele Malango 45')

Unused substitutes: Tyler Wolff, Dominik Wanner, Chibi Ukaegbu, Joshua Moya

Stats: Shots: 18, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 3, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 6

New Mexico United: Kristopher Shakes, Chris Gloster, Niko Hämäläinen, Kipp Keller, Maliek Howell (Cullen Wilkerson 82'), Gedior Zelalem (Justin Rennicks 45'), Ousman Jabang, Dayonn Harris (Luther Archimede 78'), Zico Bailey, Cristian Nava (Tyler Blackett 72'), Greg Hurst (C) (Will Seymore 78')

Unused substitutes: Marlon Vargas, Raiko Arozarena

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 4, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 21, 2026

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