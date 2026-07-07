Rasheed Named to USL-C "Team of the Week"

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Defender Makel Rasheed became the ninth different Indy Eleven player to earn USL Championship "Team of the Week" honors this season after helping the Boys in Blue to their fourth shutout in the past five matches in all competitions, a 2-0 victory over Charleston Battery on Saturday. Rasheed has started the last five games, helping his team allow just one goal in that span.

Indy Eleven broke the scoreless tie in the 82nd minute when captain Aodhan Quinn played a free kick to the edge of the six where the 6'5 Rasheed headed it across to the far post for Josh O'Brien to volley home for Rasheed's second assist this season.

The 25-year-old Rasheed completed 38 of 42 passes overall while winning 6 of 8 duels and notching one blocked shot, four clearances and three interceptions defensively.

The Boys in Blue defense is tied for second in the league with 12 goals allowed in 12 league contests after goalkeeper Eric Dick recorded his 34th career shutout on Saturday.

Rasheed has made an impact in his first season for Indy Eleven, converting the winning penalty kick in the Prinx Tires USL Cup shootout at Lexington SC on June 20, after recording his first assist at Birmingham FC on April 19. He started in his Boys in Blue debut in the season opener at Brooklyn FC, leading the team with 14 duels won, 10 aerial duels won, and 10 clearances.

Rasheed began his collegiate career with three seasons at the University of Indianapolis, before playing his final two years at Xavier.

The Boys in Blue have won four of their last five in USL-C play to improve to 6-3-3.

Indy Eleven travels to Miami FC on Wed. July 15 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The next home game for the Boys in Blue is "Princess Night" on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Loudoun United FC. Fans can meet their favorite princesses including the 2026 Indiana State Fair Queen, create magical crafts, get their face painted, and join the halftime Princess Parade.

Fans can purchase a "Princess Pack" with four tickets, free parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area for just $49.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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