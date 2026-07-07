Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Themi Antonoglou Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 17/18

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC defender Themi Antonoglou was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 17/18 on Tuesday morning.

Antonoglou earned his spot on the Team of the Week Bench after contributing with an assist to Johnny Rodriguez, who headed the ball into the net to score the Lights' only goal in a 2-1 defeat at home to El Paso Locomotive FC.

Beyond his assist, Antonoglou created four chances, kept 94% (59/63) pass accuracy, and made five defensive contributions.

Las Vegas Lights FC return to Cashman Field for Aces Night on Saturday, August 1 to host Phoenix Rising FC. Tickets are available now at lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

See below for the full USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 14/15:

GK - Oliver Semmle, Lexington SC

D - Garven Metusala, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

D - Makel Rasheed, Indy Eleven

M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Zico Bailey, New Mexico United

F - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Yaniv Bazini, Orange County SC

F - Emil Jääskeläinen, Sporting Club Jacksonville

Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United

Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Aidan Rocha (COS), Themi Antonoglou (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (RI), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Cristian Nava (NM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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