Saturday Kickoff Time Moved to 7 p.m.

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds' match this Saturday, July 11, against Loudoun United FC at F.N.B. Stadium has been moved to a 7 p.m. kickoff.

With the new kickoff time, gates to F.N.B. Stadium will open at 6 p.m. and the Tailgate Zone will open at 5 p.m. The match, the team's final group stage match in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, will still be shown on KDKA+ and streamed on ESPN+.

Tickets for Saturday's contest are still available through Ticketmaster or by contacting the F.N.B. Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL. All tickets already issued for the match remain valid for the new start time.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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