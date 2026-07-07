Battery's Ycaza Named to Week 17/18 USLC Team of the Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The USL Championship announced Tuesday that Charleston Battery midfielder Emilio Ycaza was named to the league's Week 17/18 Team of the Week following the Battery's 4-1 victory over Loudoun United FC on June 24.

The Battery captain delivered a standout performance, scoring once and adding two assists to help Charleston secure all three points. His pair of assists marked the first time a Battery player recorded a multi-assist game, and his conversion from the spot capped off the incredible performance.

In addition to his three goal contributions against Loudoun, Ycaza recorded a match-high four chances created, while completing 92% of his passes, including a perfect 100% accuracy on long balls. He registered six defensive actions, the third-most on the team that game.

It's Ycaza's third Team of the Week nod this season, and the Battery have now earned 12 Team of the Week/Round selections in 2026.

Charleston's next game will be at home on Sat., July 11, against the Charlotte Independence in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 17/18

GK - Oliver Semmle, Lexington SC

D - Garven Metusala, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

D - Makel Rasheed, Indy Eleven

M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Zico Bailey, New Mexico United

F - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Yaniv Bazini, Orange County SC

F - Emil Jääskeläinen, Sporting Club Jacksonville

Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United

Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Aidan Rocha (COS), Themi Antonoglu (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (RI), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Cristian Nava (NM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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