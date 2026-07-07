Semmle's Five Saves, Molloy's Two Assists Lead to Week 17/18 Team of the Week Honors

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Two Lexington Sporting Club men have been named to the Week 17/18 USL Championship Team of the Week following LSC's 4-1 stomping of the league-leading Tampa Bay Rowdies last weekend.

Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle and midfielder Aaron Molloy have each received the weekly honor for their individual performances and contributions in Lexington's statement victory.

After nearly a month without being tested, Semmle sprang into action, making five saves on the evening to tie his season high.

In one of the most pivotal moments of the match, the German denied Tampa's Russell Cicerone from the penalty spot in the 38' minute for his first penalty save in league play this season.

Aaron Molloy logged two assists in the contest, aiding goals by Marcus Epps and Tarik Scott. The assists marked the captain's third and fourth of the season.

Overall, Molloy led the Greens with three chances created while completing 95% of his passes, winning possession 10 times and logging two interceptions.

The Team of the Week inclusions are the second for Semmle and the fourth for Molloy this season.

2026 USL Championship Team of the Week Awards

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 5: Xavier Zengue

Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 8/Week 9: Blaine Ferri (bench)

Week 10: Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum, Arturo Ordóñez

Week 12: Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 13: Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino (bench)

Week 14/15: Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps

Week 17/18: Oliver Semmle, Aaron Molloy

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round Awards

Round 1: Marcus Epps







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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