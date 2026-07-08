Alex Méndez Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC's Alex Méndez has been named in this week's USL Championship Team of the Week.

Méndez opened the scoring in El Paso's 2-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC before assisting on Álvaro Quezada's game-winner. It marks the second time this season that Méndez has recorded both a goal and an assist in a Locomotive victory.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 17/18

GK - Oliver Semmle, Lexington SC

D - Garven Metusala, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

D - Makel Rasheed, Indy Eleven

M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Zico Bailey, New Mexico United

F - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Yaniv Bazini, Orange County SC

F - Emil Jääskeläinen, Sporting Club Jacksonville

Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United

Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Aidan Rocha (COS), Themi Antonoglu (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (RI), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Cristian Nava (NM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.