Alex Méndez Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week
Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC's Alex Méndez has been named in this week's USL Championship Team of the Week.
Méndez opened the scoring in El Paso's 2-1 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC before assisting on Álvaro Quezada's game-winner. It marks the second time this season that Méndez has recorded both a goal and an assist in a Locomotive victory.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 17/18
GK - Oliver Semmle, Lexington SC
D - Garven Metusala, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC
D - Makel Rasheed, Indy Eleven
M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC
M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC
M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery
M - Zico Bailey, New Mexico United
F - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
F - Yaniv Bazini, Orange County SC
F - Emil Jääskeläinen, Sporting Club Jacksonville
Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United
Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Aidan Rocha (COS), Themi Antonoglu (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (RI), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Cristian Nava (NM)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026
- Alex Méndez Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rasheed Named to USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- Loudoun United FC Announces Time Change for Saturday's PRINX Tires USL Cup Match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Loudoun United FC
- Battery's Ycaza Named to Week 17/18 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- Saturday Kickoff Time Moved to 7 p.m. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Semmle's Five Saves, Molloy's Two Assists Lead to Week 17/18 Team of the Week Honors - Lexington SC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Defender Themi Antonoglou Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 17/18 - Las Vegas Lights FC
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Three Switchbacks Players Named to Team of the Week for Week 17/18 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Aboukoura Earns Back-To-Back USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Matchweeks 17/18 - Loudoun United FC
- Adrien Perez Named Player of the Week for Week 17/18 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Miami FC Settles for Point After Birmingham Levels Late at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
- Hartford Athletic Hosts Red-Hot Orange County SC in Mid-Week Contest - Hartford Athletic
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Sacramento Republic FC: July 8, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Sporting JAX Signs Veteran Defender with MLS, Premier League Experience - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Alex Méndez Selected to USL Championship Team of the Week
- Quezada's Second-Half Winner Lifts Locomotive Past Las Vegas
- Locomotive Visit Las Vegas Seeking Three Points
- El Paso Locomotive Signs Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham on Loan from Houston Dynamo FC
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