Indy Eleven Signs Defender Nabi Kibunguchy

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed defender Nabi Kibunguchy, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Fans can follow team news on Indy Eleven social channels and IndyEleven.com.

The Sacramento, California, native was selected 18th overall in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Minnesota United. He signed his first professional contract with them and was loaned to his hometown USL Championship side Sacramento Republic for the remainder of the 2021 season. Kibunguchy started 13 of 16 matches for the Republic, recording a goal, an assist, and five chances created in 1,155 minutes. He scored his first USL-C goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to give his team a 2-2 draw at eventual league champion Orange County SC on July 24, 2021.

He made his MLS debut with Minnesota United in 2022, starting MLS regular-season contests vs. Houston and Colorado Rapids and two U.S. Open Cup games. He also started 15 matches for Minnesota United 2 in MLS NEXT that year, scoring four goals in 1,304 minutes.

In 2023, Kibunguchy continued MLS NEXT play for Orlando City B, earning a short-term call-up to Orlando City of MLS in September. For Orlando City B, he scored four goals in 23 matches, including a brace in a 2-2 shootout victory over NYCFC II.

Kibunguchy made his international debut for the Kenya National Team in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on November 20, 2023.

He returned to Orlando City B in 2024, playing all 2,340 minutes in 26 starts while recording seven chances created, 15 shots, 19 fouls won, and 45 clearances.

The 6'3, 195-pound Kibunguchy played in 2025 for Singapore Premier League club Hougang United, scoring three goals for the Cheetahs in 24 appearances. He scored his first goal for the club in a win vs. rival Geylang International FC in the 2025 Singapore Cup.

In college at UC Davis, Kibunguchy played 52 games from 2016-19, scoring three goals and recording two assists. He was named All-Big West Conference First Team, All-Region Second Team, Academic All-Big West, and Big West All-Freshman Team.

Internationally, Kibunguchy was selected to the USA U19 Youth National Team for the Slovakia Cup in 2016, helping the U.S. to the title with a 2-1 win over Russia in the finals.

The Boys in Blue have won four of their last five in USL Championship play to improve to 6-3-3. Indy Eleven travels to Miami FC tomorrow night at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

The next home game for the Boys in Blue is "Princess Night" on Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m. vs. Loudoun United FC. Fans can meet their favorite princesses including the 2026 Indiana State Fair Queen, create magical crafts, get their face painted, and join the halftime Princess Parade.

Fans can purchase a "Princess Pack" with four tickets, free parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area for just $49.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 14, 2026

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