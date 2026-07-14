Loudoun United FC to Face D.C. United in 2026 DMV Derby at Audi Field

Published on July 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that the club will face Major League Soccer side D.C. United in the 2026 DMV Derby on Wednesday, August 5, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The friendly will mark the first meeting between the two clubs in this setting and will bring together two professional soccer organizations with strong ties throughout the DMV. Tickets for the DMV Derby will go on sale Tuesday, July 14, through Ticketmaster. An Audi Field subscriber presale will begin at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the general public on-sale at 2 p.m. ET.

"This match is a massive moment for soccer in our region, and we are thrilled to bring Loudoun United to Audi Field," said Karl Sharman, President and CEO of Loudoun United FC. "The deep-rooted connection between our two clubs, highlighted by shared talent over the years, makes this regional rivalry unique. Coming off our historic playoff run last season, this derby gives our players a fantastic stage to compete against MLS opposition and provides our supporters a memorable night out in DC."

The matchup continues the longstanding relationship between Loudoun United and D.C. United. Over the past several seasons, numerous players have represented both organizations, strengthening the connection between the two clubs and providing opportunities for player development at the professional level.

"Our upcoming friendly against Loudoun United FC speaks to the strong relationship between our two clubs," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations. "We are excited to welcome Loudoun to Audi Field for an exciting matchup as we continue to build on the strong partnership between the two organizations and bring fans across the DMV together."

Loudoun United's current roster includes former D.C. United midfielder Pedro Santos, who made 51 appearances for the Black-and-Red from 2023 to 2024. Midfielder Richie Aman, the eighth overall selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, joined Loudoun United on loan from D.C. United ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. Aman has appeared in 13 matches for the Red-and-White and is on loan through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

The DMV Derby will give Loudoun United supporters the opportunity to see the Red-and-White compete at Audi Field while celebrating the continued growth of professional soccer across the region.







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